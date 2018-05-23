Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: A little rain, bronc futurity entries open, bull riding, mule days, cowboy dressage, playdays

This region has been getting some showers, some of them pretty substantial even, so it's sure green and pretty. A phone chat with my uncle in eastern Colorado informed me that it isn't there. It's just terribly dry from there south, though there have been some recent thunderstorms over that five state area that have sure encouraged the ranchers and lessened the fire danger a bit. It's sobering to think that a half day's drive or less can get me into a terribly dry region. We're sure not out of the woods here, moisture wise, but it's so much better than last year that it seems like plenty.

The entries for the Bucking Bronc Futurity at New Town, N.D. open up on May 31 for the June 9 event. It's a WCBHA event at the Four Bears Event Center at 2 p.m. To enter, call or text 406-291-4084 or 406-291-4085. If you haven't seen a bucking horse futurity, you've missed out on a good show. It's the young horses the breeders are raising who are being tested for their bucking ability and they sure put on a show. The youngsters are dummy bucked and the older horses have riders. It's good watching.

The 3rd Annual Brandon Delzer Memorial Bull Riding is coming up on June 23 at the Bothwell Ranch, Rapid City, S.D. Entries for the event open June 14. There's $7,500 added money, so will be drawing some tough bull riders. The calcutta will be at 4:30 with the bull riding starting at 5 p.m. To enter, call Allan at 605-222-0267.

If you think mules are slow, dumb or boring, you really need to broaden your thinking by attending the 21st Annual Jake Clark Mule Days June 11-17 at beautiful Ralston, Wyo. There will be mounted shooting, team sorting, team roping, barrels, ranch mule trail courses, races and a rodeo, all with mules. There's also a parade, dance and lots of other events going on. The sale itself is June 17, with a preview of the mules in the morning.

The Camp Crook Junior rodeo is June 17, 1 p.m. at the Camp Crook arena, Camp Crook, S.D. Age groups start at just dried off and nursed on up to 18 years old, so something for everyone. To enter, call or text 605-210-1767 or 605-210-0215 by June 12. There will also be a jackpot team roping at 10 a.m., enter at 9.

June 15 is the entry deadline to get in the 9th Annual Black Hills Roundup Ranch Rodeo on June 30 in Belle Fourche, S.D.. For my money, this is the best non-sanctioned ranch rodeo in the country, with a great venue, good cowboys and stock, and very well run. To enter, call 307-896-4010 or for questions, 605-641-4010.

Meteetsee (Wyo) Roping Club has set the dates for their summer series. They are June 17, July 8 and 22, August 5 and 19, and perhaps some in September. Enter at 3, rope at 4. Call Tina Edwards at 307-899-8530 for details.

The Newell Family Summer Playday Series has set the dates for June 18 and 25, July 9 and 16. They are still needing some event sponsors for year end awards and always welcome volunteers to help each week. This playday is a great place for littles to start out doing events without the pressure of some other youth rodeos. I know my grandsons enjoyed them immensely in years past and learned a lot. For details, check out the Facebook page for the event where pre-entries are available and encouraged.

There will be a Cowboy Dressage Clinic with Jenni Grimmett, DVM at the Circle K Arena, Custer, S.D., on June 16-17. There will be a meet and greet around the bonfire on Friday, June 15. It's $300/rider, $20/day to audit. Call Nancy Kocer at 605-673-5752 or Deb Crowley at 605-673-2646 for information.

The Riverton (Wyo) Police Department, in conjunction with the Central Wyo College, will be hosting a desensitization clinic based on the training used by mounted police units across the country. Clinics are 5 days long, from 8 a.m. To 5 p.m. daily. Two clinics are being offered on June 18-23 and July 9-13. There's no cost but donations are sure appreciated. Call Charlie Marshall at 307-851-7182.

Well, I'd better go make a pass through my last springers and then call this circle ridden for another day. Have a great week and keep praying for rain for our western states.