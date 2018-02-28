Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: American success, lost a good gal, benefit auction, ropings, barrels, clinics

The warmup we had was sure welcome, wasn't it? I think the cows finally got the kink out of their backs from being humped up and cold! I know I am enjoying the above zero temps a lot.

Congratulations to Volberg, Mont. Cowboy Jess Lockwood. He won the bull riding at The American and a check for $100,000. He's the World Champion in the PBR and had had a rough start to the 2018 season. He's been riding with a torn MCL but that didn't seem to impair him any at Arlington. Also scoring big was Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb., who won the saddle broncs at The American, and since he came up through the qualifiers, he also won a chunk of the million, to the tune of $433,000!

The rodeo and ranching world lost a special lady on February 24 when Char Price Stangle passed away at her ranch home north of Philip, S.D. Char was only 57. Always a ranch lady, Char also loved rodeo and competed in team roping and steer tripping both in earlier times. She met and married Dave Stangle and her love of the rough stock events, especially barebacks and saddle broncs, was nurtured to a passion. She will be deeply missed by Dave, her three daughters and four grandkids, plus the ranching and rodeo world. My condolences to her family and friends.

There will be a benefit auction March 10 to help with medical expenses for Mederic Ricard. It will be held off of Elk Creek Road, Piedmont, S.D., 11 a.m. Auction items so far include a hydraswing, 16 wheel v-rake, lots of hay, guns, saddles, tools and more. If you need info on how to donate or what else is going to be there, call Dale Schulke at 605-391-4968.

There's a new deal on the Wright Turn Barrel Race series. They will have a trifecta drawing for cash and to be eligible you have enter barrels or poles at all three of the races. The dates for those are March 9 at Gillette College, March 10 at Wright Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo., and March 11 at PROS at the Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo.

Thornton Arena's Pot of Gold team roping will be in Sidney Mont., on March 10 and 25. It's a #6 slide, enter at noon, rope at 1. On March 30 there will be an Evening Roping, enter at 6 p.m. and rope at 6:30. It's also a #6 slide. Contact 406-798-3301 for details.

DSU Double Header will be March 18 and 25 at DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. There are peewee, open 4D and youth 4D divisions with 80 percent payout. Both are double headers too. Exhibitions will be from 8 a.m. To 11, first round starts at 11:30 and the second after that. Call Jerilyn at 208-908-1138 or Lisa at 701-290-0293 for entry info.

Spearfish Rodeo Club will be holding the first ever Northern Hills Challenge on May 5-6 at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. It's timed events only and for both high school and jr. high school contestants. There are lots of great prizes up. I will have entry info as soon as it's available.

There will be a Jaton Lord Horsemanship and Cow working clinic May 11-13 at Hardin, Mont. It's $400 for the class and $25 to audit. Jaton, incidently, is Ray Hunt's grandson. For further details, call Wendy Stockton at 406-861-0116.

There will be a Judy Myllymaki barrel clinic May 31-June 1 at the Candee Arena north of Sidney, Mont. It's limited to 15 riders at $400 each. The first five that send their $200 non-refundable deposit will get $50 reduced off the total price. The balance is due by May 10, no exceptions. Call Tanya Candee at 701-260-1847.

With the warmer weather the sap will start rising in the trees and also in those stud colts you have standing around. It might be a good idea to get them segregated before anything happens. Once it warms up a little more and stays that way, they can be gelded.

Well, that's it for another week. I hope the snow's melting and it's looking a little nicer at your place. Spring is just around the corner! Have a great week.