Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Big money in youth rodeo, lots of roping, goat tying, clinics, horse sales

The days are getting shorter and mornings cooler. A few mornings have given the saddle horses that velvety look. They haying is nearly done here. It's all baled, but I don't consider it done until we have it in the stack yards. It's a good feeling to have it though, instead of writing those big checks for overpriced, under quality hay like last year.

New for the 2019 rodeo season, the NHSR Finals and NJHR finals will have bigger payouts. The high school level will have $100,000 added cash payout, plus $375,000 in scholarships and $150,000 in prizes. The Jr. high level will have $50,000 cash payout, $110,000 in scholarships, and $140,000 in prizes.

If you haven't been to Wright, Wyoming's Southern Campbell County Agricultural Complex, you need to go see it. They want to extend a big invitation out to anyone who wants to ride by the hour or the day, associations that need a place for an event, or anything else livestock related you can think of. They have recently installed 48 covered stalls, plus RV and trailer hookups. You can bring your own stock and hold practices all fall and winter in the big indoor facility for a very reasonable fee. The outside arena boasts good lights, so if the weather's nice, evening events can be held there. They also welcome dog trials, FFA and 4-H groups, and long term boarding for horses that is equipped with shelter and water. If you're interested in learning more or pricing out the facility, call the town hall at 307-464-1666.

BHSU Rodeo Team, Spearfish, S.D. is hosting breakaway and goat tying on Thursdays, Sept. 20 and Oct. 4. Entries open at 4:30 (cash) with the roping at 5:30, goats to follow. You can enter one or two horses. The breakaway will have two rounds and a short go for $80 and goats are two runs for $40. It's at Seven Down Arena east of Spearfish. You can call Coach Lammer at 605-381-9531 for more info.

The Big Horn Basin Livestock Auction, formerly Worland Livestock, at Worland, Wyo, will be having an open consignment monthly horse salt n Friday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m. Tack will sell from 5-6. Rideins will sell first, then loose horses. A Coggins is not required on Wyo horses, but it's recommended to encourage out of state buyers to bid. You can call Terry at 307-431-1226 or Scott at 307-272-3743.

There's going to be a really big roping at the Custer County Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D. on Sept. 29-30. Events include Sr. Men's Breakaway, Half and Half Roping (team tie three, dally three), Marathon Team Roping (aren't they all?), Team Tying and Open Steer Roping. On Sat. is starts at 10 a.m., Sun. at 9. You can enter there. Call Les Tiltrum at 605-390-8407 or Ora Taton at 605-484-2131.

The 2018 SDJHRA fall meeting will be Sunday, Oct. 7, 2 p.m. CST, at the Covered Wagon Cafe, Murdo, S.D. Be there or get appointed to a committee in your absence.

The fabulous Black Hills Horse Expo is back and will be at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. on Oct. 5-7. There are lots of events including clinics, a ranch rodeo, colt starting challenge, exhibitions, stallion alley with nearly every breed represented, and a trade show to end all trade shows. You can find out more by going to the website http://www.BlackHillsHorseExpo.com or check it out on Facebook.

The 29th Annual Alzada Cowboy Poetry, Music and Art Show will be Oct. 7 at beautiful Alzada, Mont. The hall opens at 10 a.m., lunch will be at 11, and the show at 1 p.m. For info on how to perform or enter your art, call Gay Arpan at 406-828-4517 or Chris Maupin at 307-467-5260.

The PBR is coming to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D. on Oct. 13, 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now!

You probably need to get signed up now for the Ken Smith Pole Bending Clinic on Oct. 12-14 at Wall, S.D. It's $400 for the clinic with $200 deposit to hold your spot. It's at Merrill's Arena. Email April Zilverberg at garyzilverberg@hotmail.com to get more info or to get on the list. They are only taking 15.

Well, that winds up my circle for this week. Have a wonderful week and be safe out there.