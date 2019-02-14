Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Cold, Lockwood hurt, BB and SB colt challenge, Thybo fundraiser, clinics, schools

The deep freeze has continued in this area. There were a couple of nice days so I led the cows out into the winter pasture and caked them, assuming that they would be more than happy to go back to grazing the readily available grass. In two hours they were all standing back on the feedground. The week of feeding hay sure got them into the welfare state of mind. I was gone all day yesterday so didn't have to look at them looking at me. Apparently the majority of them gave up and went back to work, as they were out on the winter pasture this morning, but there are some determined ones that have stared unflinchingly at the house all day, not even venturing off to get a drink. I'm ignoring them. I'll feed them when they need fed, but not until then. I sure won't feed them when they're just being spoiled brats. It's called tough love.

Dadgum I'm sorry to hear that Jess Lockwood got hurt and will be sidelined for at least six weeks. He was leading the PBR by a nice margin when he broke his collarbone this past weekend. His doctor says he doesn't need surgery, just time. I hope he heals fast and can get back on those bulls soon!

The 1st Annual Marvin Garrett Bareback and Saddle Bronc Colt Challenge series will be February 23-24 at the Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. One the 23rd it will start at 7 a.m., running through about 1 p.m. for the qualifier and then a 7 p.m. performance. One the 24th the Performance will be at 2 p.m. There will be mutton busting at half time on both days. Tickets are only $8 so get on over there and watch this fun event and see some really good young horses buck.

The Wrangler Team Roping that was going to be held February 16-17 at the Sheridan College Arena, Sheridan, Wyo., has been rescheduled for April 6-7. Everything is the same, just a different date with hopefully nicer weather.

The West River Teamsters will be having a meeting in Mandan, N.D. On March 1.

Once again, some good folks are stepping up to hold a fundraiser to help someone whose fighting cancer. On March 8 there will be a benefit auction, supper and live music get-together for Rhonda Thybo, Belle Fourche, S.D. Rhonda was recently diagnosed with lung cancer and has started treatments in Denver, Colo. The funds raised will be used for medical and travel expenses. Donations to the silent and live auctions are sure welcome and can be sent to Chanda Snook, 3709 Collins Rd. E., Gillette, WY 82718, or they can be dropped off at the Branding Iron Steakhouse south of Belle Fourche, where the fundraiser is being held. It will start at 5 p.m. Lots of nice items already donated and they can always use more. I always think "there, but for the grace of God, go I".

The Shoshone Back Country Horsemen will be hosting their annual Youth General Horsemanship and Adult Packing clinics on March 23. Both clinics will start at 9 a.m. Youth need to have their mounts saddled and ready to work by then. The pack stock will be provided for that clinic. Cost for the clinics is $25/person. You must be pre-registered by March 15. It will be held at the Silver Spur Arena, Powell, Wyo.You can call Marty at 307-899-7510 or Gordon at 308-340-5509, or check out the website at http://www.shoshonebch.org.

A Spring Tune Up Barrel Clinic will be Saturday, March 16, at the MCC Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. The instructor is NFR qualifier Teri Kaye Kirkland and it's $75/person to ride or $20 to watch. Call Chris at 406-855-2168 to reserve your spot.

The Double J Horse Sale will be Saturday, May 11, at Stockmens Livestock, Dickinson, N.D. Consignment deadline is March 18. You can get a form from the website at http://www.doubleJhorsesales.com or by calling 701-230-3044.

This will fill fast so get your name on the list for the Brent Lewis Tie Down and Breakaway Clinic March 22-24 at the Weston County Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo. On the 22nd will be breakaway and it's $250 with a $150 deposit. The 23rd and 24th will be the tie down roping for $500 with a $200 deposit. Call Craig Deveraux at 307-746-5690.

Well, that wraps up my chilly circle for another week. Be careful out there.