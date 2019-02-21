Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Cold, queen clinic, roughstock clinic, pole bending clinic, reining clinic, relays

Back in January a lady told me that she sure didn't like the open winter and warm weather we were having as it always bred a summer drought. I hope she's happy. Much of the northern plains region is just buried in snow and enjoying way below average temperatures. A weekend ago I got about 16 inches of snow on top of the snow I already had, which was probably 5-7 inches deep. I went from good grazing to good grief, now I've got to feed hay!, in about 48 hours. I know everyone is up against the same thing up here, so misery loves company. I'm sure glad I'm not calving. The -35 night time air temp would have made that tough. It's been ranging from -10 to -15 most nights with highs in the single digits and finally +15 today. Feels like summertime at that temp!

But, spring is one day closer with all of the fun spring activities that the horse, ranch and rodeo world can be involved in. The Miss Rodeo Wyoming Clinic will be March 29-31 at Laramie, Wyo. The opportunity to learn from the best clinicians in the industry in a workshop setting should be very rewarding for the girls. It will have two age groups with the 16 and up aged girls paying $200, and the 12-15 year olds $75. You can observe for $25.00. Check it all out at http://www.MissRodeoWyoming.com.

There will be a roughstock school at Casper, Wyo on April 5-7. Barebacks will have Larry Sandvick, Saddle Broncs J.J. Elshere, bulls Clayton Savage, and bullfighting Judd Napier and sulvan LaCross. Spots are limited and filling fast so call soon at 307-358-2642 or email saddlebroncproductions@yahoo.com.

A Ken Smith Pole Bending clinic will be April 12-14 at the Ruland Arena, Wall, S.D. The 12th is a tuneup clinic for former students and costs $210, while the 13-14 will be a full clinic for $400. Contact April Hanby Zilverberg on Facebook to get you name on the list.

The Cowboy States Reining Horse Association will be hosting a reining clinic on April 24-26. It will be held at the Flying T Ranch Arena outside of Cody, Wyo. For details go to http://www.cowboystatesreiners.com or call George Pfeiffer at 307-673-1331.

There was a scheduling conflic for the World's Richest Breakaway t the Cottonwood Center, Silesia, Mont. The new date is May 11, all other details remain the same.

Recommended Stories For You

The CSRHA Grasslands Market Slide I and II will be May 11-12 at the Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo. It's a two show format with both NRHA and CSRHA classes, $3250 added to each show. Call George at 307-673-1331 or 402-641-1069 for more information.

Put this on your calenders right now! The Tour of Champions Season opener of the Indian Relays will be May 25-26 at Gillette, Wyoming's Morningside Park. Six states and Canada will be represented with fast horses and fabulous riders. If you haven't been to the relays, you haven't truly lived!

The Belle Jackpot Dates have been set. They are May 29, June 5 and 19, July 24 and 31, with August 7 and 14 at raindates. This timed event jackpot is ever popular and is held at the beautiful Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. for all ages.

There's a new date for the Black Hills Summer Circuit Quarter Horse Show held at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. The date is June 6-9.

The National Junior High Finals will be held in Huron, S.D. on June 23-29. It's pretty exciting to have it back in South Dakota!

This is way off over the horizon yet, but in view of how fast the entries fill, I'm going to tell you about it. The entry forms are now available for the 10th Annual Black Hills Roundup Ranch Rodeo on July 2. This is, for my money, the best ranch rodeo in the region due to the rules that are followed for the handling of cattle and horses and also the way it is organized. It's just a really good show! Call Clay Crago at 605-641-4010 for info.

Well, that's my circle for another week. I sure hope it warms up soon. Stay safe out there. As my Dad always said "It's a great life if you don't weaken."