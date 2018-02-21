Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Cold, snow, Black Hills Horse Expo on, horse sales, rodeos, barrels, clinics

Boy, it sure keeps up with the cold, doesn't it? It was a crisp -34 at my place this morning and warmed up to +4 for a high. Makes chores a little harder, for sure, and I'm sure glad I'm not calving or lambing. I feel for those in Montana that are simply buried in snow. It makes the snow I'm dealing with look a lot more tolerable. I heard that Jackson Hole, Wyo. had to cancel their skijoring due to lack of snow, so that seems a little weird. That would be deep snow country on any given year. I hope all this snow means that the drought cycle has been broken over the northern plains. I'm ready for spring rains, creeks running, dams overflowing and grass growing.

I am glad to tell you that the Black Hills Horse Expo is coming back this fall. The date is Oct. 7-8 at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. They are actively inviting people to give input on what they'd like to see there, getting vendors lined up, and more. If you want more info, go to http://www.BlackHillsHorseExpo.com or find them on Facebook.

The NRCA (Northwest Ranch Cowboys Association) has sanctioned three new rodeos at Parshall, N.D. The first one is March 3. The secretary would like to remind members that you need your new membership cards before you can enter a rodeo or you will be charge a $25 permit fee. Memberships will not be sold at rodeos anymore, so get this done ahead of time.

There will be an Open Horse Sale at Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb., on March 13, 3 p.m. For info call 308-282-9998.

The Double J All Breeds Spring Horse Sale is taking consignments until March 19 for the May 12 sale. It will be held at Stockmens Livestock Exchange, Dickinson, N.D. They mail out over 3,000 catalogs per sale, so there's a lot of interest in it. The sale will feature a live broadcast and bidding on the internet. For info call Joe at 701-230-3044 or John at 701-720-6674. You can get a consignment form at http://www.doublejhorsesales.com.

Due to the weather, the Cloverleaf Classic Barrel Race has been rescheduled for March 30-April 1 at Miller's Horse Palace, Billings, Mont. They'll have 2D Peewees, 4D open, and 3D youth. You can find an entry form on their Facebook page or call Valee at 406-672-3265.

There will be a Steer Wrestling school March 30-31 at Diamond S Arena, Almont, N.D. There will be four instructors and the cost is $325. Call Tyler Schau to get on the list at 701-425-4791.

A No Limits Breakaway and Goat Tying Clinic will be April 14-15 at Springfield, S. D. with Jackie Crawford and Lynn Smith as instructors. Breakaway is $500 and Goats $350. For info or registration, to to http://www.goattyer.com.

The 39th Annual Cowboy Party will be April 21 at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. At 9 a.m. There will be 5D barrels, 1:30 p.m. UBHA bareback and saddle bronc futurity, 5 p.m. calcutta, and 6:30 Broncs, Barrels and Bulls. For info on the barrel race call Maegan McPherson at 605-685-4182. The Cowboy Part will also host the World Futurity Association Futurity (not UBHA sanctioned). That night the Brandon Jones band will close out the night with some great music.

The Friday Night Lights Summer Barrel series dates have been set. It will be at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. Dates are May 18 and 25; June 8 and 22; July 6; august 10 and 31. For information, call Amanda Richardson at 605-490-7661.

The Wild West Wednesdays Hart Ranch Rough Stock series has added an event! This year they will also be having barrel racing. The event dates are July 11, 18 and 25; August 1, 8, 15, and 29. Hart Ranch is just south of Rapid City, S.D.

My numb feet and hands tell me it's time to call this cold old circle ridden. Let me know of any events or items of interest you hear about. I'm always glad to share the info right here. Have a safe and blessed week.