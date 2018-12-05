Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Congrats Tucker, Casey Tibbs movie, clinics, coronation, ranch show, ranch ropings, SDQHA banquet

It's a snowy, white start to the month here. At least the sun is finally shining today, but it was so bright after days of gray skies that I was squinting like a mole. Rumor has it that a warmup is in the offing, so I hope that's true. It's been a rather cold, cloudy fall and technically, it isn't winter yet. I like winter just fine, especially when it's over.

Congratulations to Tucker Stocklin, Hayes, S.D., cowboy and pickup man, on being chosen as 2018 NRCA Pickup Man of the Year. It's a well deserved honor as he's a heck of a hand.

The DVD "Floating Horses: The Life of Casey Tibbs" is available just in time for Christmas or any other excuse you can come up with for buying it! It's available on Amazon.com. Ironically, you can't get it at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Ft. Pierre, so don't ask them about it.

This is for you Native rodeo athletes 20 years and under. The INFR Teen Membership is now available, with all the benefits of a standard membership but at half the cost. You can find an application for it at http://www.infr.org.

The Black Hills Cutting and Sorting Club will be having a clinic Dec. 16 at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. Denny Selting will be the instructor and the fee is $75 for the day. It starts at 10 a.m., lunch is potluck. For more information, call Gae Selting at 605-255-4030.

The coronation for Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2019 Jordyn Tierney, will be Dec. 21 at the Mueller Center, Hot Springs, S.D. Social hour and silent auction at 5 p.m., dinner at 6, coronation, live auction and dance to follow. Miss Tierney is the daughter of Paul and Robin Tierney, Oral, S.D.

There will be a Ranch Trail and Ranch Reining practice, plus schooling reining runs, at the KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. It will start at 10 a.m. And costs $20/rider. They'd like for you to pre-enter by calling Ashley at 307-680-5362.

There are two ConneXion Ranch Ropings scheduled. Dates are Jan. 6 and Feb. 7, both Sundays and they both start at 1 p.m. They will be 3 person doctoring/ranch roping and will be at Millers' Horse Palace, Billings, Mont. Call 406-855-0051 for more info.

Jan. 11-13 is the SDQHA Convention and Awards weekend. They are honoring the cream of the crop recipients with events being held at both the Ramkota in Pierre and at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Ft. Pierre. You can get a full schedule of events at http://www.sdqha.com or on Facebook at South Dakota Quarter Horse Association.

The West River Teamsters Christmas party will be held after the rush on Jan. 19 at the New Salem Fair Building, New Salem, N.D. There will be a social hour at 6 p.m. with a potluck supper at 7.

There's a Ranch Horse series coming up at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., after the New Year. Dates are Jan. 19, Feb. 9 and March 9 with ranch riding, ranch reining and ranch trail classes. Divisions are open, non-pro, youth, green horse and rookie. It's $20 per class. Entries close that day at 8 a.m., classes start at 9. Pre-entry is encouraged at 307-680-5360.

The 14th Annual Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame Scholarship Funraising Banquet and Gathering will be Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Red Lion Hotel in Billings, Mont. Banquet reservations can be made at 406-256-6515, room reservations at 406-238-8952.

Here's something to get written on your brand new calender! Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo., will be holding a unique colt starting clinic on June 13-16. You sign your colt up and Buck Brannaman assigns one of 30 hand picked hands to start your colt. Colts must be 2-5 years old and halter broke. It costs $600. Send an email to Reata at reatabrannaman@gmail.com. Spectators are welcome and it will cost them $30/day to watch.

Well, that's another circle ridden. I hope your Christmas shopping is going well. In case you're wondering, I wear a size 250 head capacity Thermosink and would be tickled with more than one. Have a great week!