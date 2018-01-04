Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Deep freeze, Buck and Ball results, Bulls Broncs and Barrels, SDCHA, NRCHA/AQHA show, barrels

Am I ever glad that arctic grip finally loosened here on the northern plains. That was just plain miserable for everything and everyone, plus hard on equipment. Hopefully we can stay in this more "normal" winter weather pattern now. I got a good covering of snow on the ground, plus some drifts here. That's enough for now. It can turn off really wet in March and April and give us all a good grass and hay year.

The plus of the snow cover is the fact that it makes for some great sledding and time spent being pulled around in the calf sled for my grandboys. Their Daddy was as tickled as they were about that! There's always lots of giggling and fun had when it happens. Making memories is better than making money most days.

I got another load of hay in during the depth of that cold and snow. The bales were substantially bigger than I was told they were going to be and I knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that unloading the first few bales would be the end of my rather modest tractor. Thank God for good neighbors! My neighbor to the east came with his big tractor and not only unloaded them but put them on the ground just the way I wanted. I'm so blessed to have neighbors like that!

Well, the Buck and Ball in Gillette, Wyo. went on and had a good crowd despite the weather on New Year's. Winning the barebacks on Burch's solid horse Bubble Bath was J.R. Vezain of Cowley, Wyo. with 85 points. Winning the saddle broncs was Louie Brunson, Interior, S.D., with an 86.5 point ride on the great Burch mare Iron Maiden.

The 3rd Annual Bulls, Broncs and Barrels will be February 23-24 at the Fallon County Fairgrounds Indoor arena in Fallon, Mont. On Friday the 23rd the first round will start at 7 p.m. with broncs and bulls. Saturday will have the long go of barrels at 10 a.m., then the broncs again at 6 p.m. Following that will be a calcutta for the short go, then junior barrels (15 and under), and short go of broncs and bulls. They are only taking 18 entries for each in broncs and bulls and entries opened on January 2, with the first 18 paid entrants in. That call in for that is 701-400-4534. The barrels are also taking entries now and you can call Rachel Brockel for that at 406-459-3568.

The SDCHA show starts off the Black Hills Stock Show with a cutting on January 17-19. It will start at 7:30 a.m. each day and is at the Event Center in Rapid City, S.D.

An NRCHA All Around show starting at noon Jan. 20 will run concurrently with the AQHA show's working cow horse classes. The show runs Jan. 20-22 and 24. There will be steer stopping on the 21st at 1:30, then the all around show on the 22nd and 24th. On the 24th will also be the Winter Classic AQHA reining and working cowhorse at 8:30 a.m. This will all be at the Event Center.

The Black Hills Stock Show officially runs January 26 through February 3. There's everything under the sun livestock and horse wise going on at both the Civic Center and the Event Center with buses running back and forth between the locations. Sutton's will be having their usual great PRCA rodeo throughout the time too. Go to http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com to details of the when and where of events.

The Winter Buckle Barrel Series at Corvallis, Mont., will be starting January 27, followed by February 10. It will be at the Sapphire Arena and starts at 9 a.m. For more information on this and when the March and April runs will be, call Mia Nakachi at 808-315-6544.

The Race N' The New Year barrel race and team roping that was postponed due to weather will be held January 27-28 at Copper Springs Ranch, Bozeman, Mont. The 4D barrel race will have two chances to win the $1000 added pot and will be on the 27th. On the 28th will be the team roping. For entries and more info, go to http://www.copperspringranch.com.

Well, that's my circle for this week. Stay warm and keep wiggling those toes and fingers. Have a great week and we'll talk to you soon.