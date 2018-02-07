Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Elshere back on top, EHV in Wyoming, chariot races, barrel races, trick riding clinics, and more clinics

February is well underway and I'm still trying to figure out what happened to January. Is anyone else feeling that way? Valentine's Day is nearly upon us too. Have you figured out which bull sale has the best meal and/or pie yet so you can take your sweetheart out for a big date?

I see that South Dakota's own Cole Elshere is back on the rodeo road and doing great! He's winning in both saddle broncs and bull riding, so that all around is no doubt on his mind. He's such a nice guy and it always does me good to see him succeed.

Bad news from Wyoming! Equine Herpes Virus, both EHV-1 and EHM, have been confirmed in seperate Campbell County locations. The first horse, a six year old gelding from the Gillette area, was euthanized after confirmation of EHM. A second horse, also from the Gillette area but different location, is being treated for symptoms of EHV-1. Both horses had competed at events at the Cam-Plex in Gillette in recent weeks but not stabled there. The Cam-Plex is doing all it can to ensure that the premises has been cleaned thoroughly and the locations of the individual horses are quarantined until testing is completed on other horses there.

The Wyoming State Chariot Racing Championship will be held March 3-4 at Glendo, Wyo. Happy hour and a calcutta will be Friday evening at the Angler's Bar at 6 p.m. for Saturday's races. Saturday it will start at noon. Saturday night there will be a dinner and calcutta for Sunday's races at Micke's Restaurant, 7 p.m. Sunday's races will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 307-331-1049. The races will be three miles south of Glendo on highway 319.

The many times postponed Ugly Sweater Barrel Race was postponed again due to weather and other circumstances, but will be run the same weekend at the Green Barrel Race at Wright, Wyo. That will be March 17-18. They are NWBRA approved. If you have further questions, call Janie at 605-210-3179.

There will be an Introduction to Ranch Roping clinic March 24-25 with Jon Ensign and Cid Klebenow instructing. It will be held at the Diamond E Ranch, Belgrade, Mont. They'll use both a heel-o-matic and live cattle and is $300 paid in full to hold your spot. You can go on Facebook and message Jon Ensign or Ada Marsh for details.

NWC Horsemans Club Fools Festival Horse Show will be April 7-8 at the NWC Horse Barn, Powell, Wyo. Classes will include showmanship, western pleasure, trail, ranch riding, reining, lunge line and more. Divisions are 18 and under, open, open walk/trot, in hand, and alumni. Go to NWC Horsemans Club page on Facebook for entry forms and class details.

There will be a Judy Myllymaki barrel clinic at Sidney, Mont., on June 5-6. They are taking 15 students at $400, with a $200 deposit to hold your spot. On June 7 there will be a trouble shooting clinic for alumni for $100, with 5-8 riders. Message Tanya Candee on Facebook for more info.

Sheridan Cowgirl Association has set the dates for their 2018 season. Dates are: June 14, 21, 28 and August 8, 16, 23 with rainout dates in July if needed.

There will be a trick riding clinic with Landen James June 15-16 at Bismarck, N.D. It's $375 for the two days and that includes saddle rental. A deposit is due upon sign up. To register, send and email to Trick4rider@yahoo.com or Facebook Landen James with other questions.

The 3rd Annual Spilde Bull Riding School will be June 28-30 at the Spilde Arena, Baldwin, N.D. Instructors are Jess Lockwood, reigning PBR World Champion, and nathan Schaper, four times PBR finals qualifier. Tuition is $550 with a $275 non-refundable deposit due at registration. You can audit for $75/day or $200 for all three days. Call Jared Spilde at 701-527-7781.

I'm sure you've noticed that some of the events I just told you about don't have a phone number to call someone. I guess that's how the young folks like to do things with all contact through social media. I use social media myself, of course, but when I want to know something, I want to be able to talk to someone on the phone. Maybe I'm just old fashioned, but one can get the answers they need and also clearer explanations with a real conversation. I try to get phone numbers to share with you, but sometimes they just aren't made available.

Well, that's my snowy circle for another week. Stay warm, be safe and have a good week.