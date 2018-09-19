Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Fallish, calf roping, fundraisers, bronc futurity, SDRA finals, ranchy stuff, breakaway

It sure looks like fall is upon us. The leaves are changing on the trees, nights are cool and crisp, and the horses are getting that velvety look in the morning. Everyone is busy shipping yearlings, preconditioning calves, and getting hay hauled in from the fields. It's a busy time of year but I hope you take the time to admire the beauty of the season that fall is. Maybe just pull up on a ridge and look at the colors of the leaves in the draw over there or listen to the meadowlark's song a little closer. It won't be long and the leaves will fall and the meadowlarks will be silent until some March day they announce their return.

I'm proud as punch to tell you about some calf roping wins by regional cowboys. We don't get much in that category as the north is long on bronc riders and steer wrestlers and a little shy on calf ropers (I think it's awfully hard to rope in mittens). Pendleton Roundup had two of our region's finest tying calves on the grass. Riley Pruitt of Nebraska won round one. Dane Kissack, Spearfish, S.D. was sixth in round one, second in the finals round and seventh in the overall average. Of course, I have a soft spot for Dane as I've known him and his folks for a long time, but I'm sure happy for both young men.

October 6 is the date for the Cowboy Relief Roping at Miller's Horse Palace out by Laurel/Billings, Mont. It will start at 10 a.m. And will have goat roping, muley roping, and three man team doctoring. The proceeds from this fun ranch style roping will go to help a ranch and cowboy family in need. To enter or to learn more, call 307-272-1420.

There will be a Benefit Colt Auction for Donna Eckert on Oct. 7 at the Centeral S.D. Invitational Ranch Rodeo at Murdo, S.D. Donna is fighting cancer and that, coupled with other trying circumstances in the past year, has made life pretty challenging for her and her family. She and husband Bill have helped countless others over the years, so now it's time to give back to them in a big way. The donated colt is a dandy red roan 2018 stud by Peptos Pretty Spoon and out of a proven foundation mare. For more info on the colt and how to bid, call Krysti at 605-530-7084.

The Broncs In The Bakken bucking horse futurity will be Oct. 13, 3 p.m., at the McKenzie County Fairgrounds, Watford City, N.D. It's a World Futurity sanctioned event with $2500 added on the yearlings, and $5000 added on the twos and threes. For info call Stan Headings at 620-874-1526. Entries must be done on-line and close October 11 at 9 p.m. Entries can be done through the Broncs In The Bakken Facebook page.

There will be an Amberly Snyder Clinic at Silver Branch Ranch, Bozeman, Mont., on Oct. 12-13. The 12th will be barrels and poles, the 13th barrels only. Contact Nate Preator at 406-595-3073, silverbranchranch@gmail or on Facebook.

Recommended Stories For You

October 12-14 is the SDRA Finals at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. Friday and Saturday perfs are at 6 p.m. and Sunday's at 1 p.m. The South Dakota High School Extravaganza is at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Also, there's a great trade show, special events, cowboy church, dances and a calcutta on Friday night.

The 2nd Annual Top Hand Ranch Rodeo, Ranch Broncs and the Spook and Swoop Costume Wild Ride (picture a guy riding a ranch bronc in a T-Rex costume) on Oct. 27 at Hansen Arena, Laramie, Wyo. It has an 85% payout. Entries are open and will close Oct. 15. You must pre-pay. Ranch Rodeo at 1 p.mm., Ranch Broncs at 6:30 p.m. To enter call Amanda Mathis at 308-464-0622.

This is a brand new event coming to the area. The Gilbert Breakaway Chute Out and American Qualifier will be held Nov. 3, 9 a.m., at the Lloyd Gilbert Arena, Buffalo, S.D. There will also be tie down roping for those 16 and under. There's a guaranteed $10,000 added and the top 20 advance to the chute out round at 5 p.m. You must pre-enter by Oct. 15. If you have questions, call Lloyd Gilbert at 605-641-0987. You can get more details on the L7 Arena Facebook page as well.

It's looking a little rainy and I sure hope it does. It's been really dry and the fire danger is high. Fall moisture would be more than welcome. Have a great week and be careful out there. I think I'll call this circle ridden.