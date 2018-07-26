Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Hay and flies, mini broncs, Indian relays, county fairs and rodeos

I can't believe that August is almost here. What happened to summer? It's been a busy one for everyone, and especially for those putting up hay. What a blessing an abundant hay crop is for many, even with the challenges of rain and storms to slow it down. A recent trip over to the Mobridge, S.D. area showed thousands upon thousands of bales of hay in the pastures and fields. It takes the pressure off of so many to have hay stockpiled again. The country looked good all the way across. I would like to know what those folks are using on those nice red cow/calf pairs over by Timber Lake. They weren't bunched up fighting flies when every head of livestock for as far as the eye could see were. The flies are just a nightmare for everyone and seeing one bunch at peace and grazing as they should be was quite a surprise.

Congratulations to South Dakota's very own National High School Champion Saddle Bronc rider, Cash Wilson, of Wall. His rides at the NHSRF were exceptional and I see a bright future for this young man.

This is short notice, but August 2 there's a Jr. NFR Qualifier Mini Bareback and Saddle Broncs at the Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. Age groups range from 9 to 17 years for barebacks, 12-17 for saddle broncs. This will take place during the Campbell County Fair.

The Oglala Run With The Warriors Indian Relay Races will be August 4-5 at Pine Ridge, S.D. There's $15,000 up for prize money, so it will draw the big guns for sure. Call Calvin Ghost Bear for info at 605-381-0823.

The Days of 85 Fair and Rodeo, Ekalaka, Mont., will be August 10-12. Rodeo entries are open 10 a.m. To 10 p.m. on August 6. Call 406-775-6713 to enter. There are two big rodeos with two payouts. Saturday's perf will be at 5 p.m., Sunday's at 2 p.m.

The Faith Stock Show and Rodeo, Faith, S.D., will be August 7-12 with events of every kind and description. For the rodeo/ranchy crew, Aug. 7 will be an open roping, then the World Bucking Horse futurity on the 8th at 10 a.m., PRCA Faith Bronc Match at 7 p.m. on the 9th, ranch rodeo August 9, SDRA/NRCA rodeo August 10-12, August 11-12 will be Indian Relay Races at 2:30. You can check it all out on Facebook or call Brock Williams at 605-430-1537 or Gnene Fordyce at 605-390-8761. I guarantee, you don't want to miss the Faith Stock Show!

Recommended Stories For You

Speaking of Faith, Faith Livestock's Fall Horse Sale catalog deadline is Aug. 8 for their Sept. 22 sale. Consignment forms can be found at http://www.faithlivestock.com.

The Sgt. Colton Derr Foundation 4D Barrel Race will be August 12 at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. Open riding will be from 7-9 a.m., exhibitions 9 to noon, pole exhibitions noon to 12:30, then poles. Barrels will start at 2 p.m. with peewees, youth and open 4D. Call Theresa Derr for info at 605- 391-8733.

Entries are open now for the ranch rodeo at White River, S.D., August 17, 6 p.m. The ranch rodeo will have $500 added, ranch broncs $1,500 added. There will be mini broncs for 6-14 year olds too. To enter ranch rodeo and ranch broncs, call Matt Hight at 605-685-5601 or Donna Green at 605-530-0989. Donna is who you call to enter the mini broncs.

Sheridan College's Rope For Knowledge Scholarship Roping, Sheridan, Wyo., will be August 18. You must pre-enter and entries close at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16. Call 307-684-2001 or 307-6200-5830 to enter.

Newell Labor Day's Rodeo entries will be open Monday, Aug. 20, 8 a.m. To 6 p.m. You need to enter this way for all events, including sheep teepeeing and sheep riding. Call Cheyenne at 605-515-1137.

Myers Performance Horse Prospect Sale is back in South Dakota! It will be August 25 at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. On-line catalog is up and can be viewed at http://www.FrenchmansGuy.com. Be prepared to drool all over yourself looking at the beautiful horses being offered.

The 18th Annual RQHBA Sale will be August 26 at Beslers' Cadillac Ranch, near Belle Fourche, S.D. You can look at the offering at http://www.rqhba.com or you can call for a catalog at 605-347-3294. Always a wonderful lineup of weanlings and started to finished horses.

Well, I'd better wind this circle up for another week. I hear my tractor calling me. Have a good week and be sure to attend a fair near you to see what the kids of the ranch/farm/rural country have to show for their projects. You'll find it very encouraging, I promise.