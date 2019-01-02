Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Horses are livestock, SDQHA Banquet, ranch sort, barrels, dummy roping, reining clinic

New Year's brought itself in without my help for yet another year. My grandboys and I celebrated the new year by caking cows, chopping ice and spending the last day of school vacation together. We'd had a big time while they were here. They actually fight over who gets to get out and open and shut gates! From my windows I can see little boy tracks and sled marks on every hill in sight. It doesn't seem to matter how cold it is, they bundle up and go play outside for a while. One day when it was a brisk +2 I watched them practice on the roping dummy for almost an hour. Those insulated gloves sure didn't seem to be hindering their catching either. All good things must end though, and yesterday I took them to meet their Mom so they could go back to school. It was sure quiet in the house last night. Today I had to open and close my own darned gates too.

Not everything in the newly passed Farm Bill pleased me, which is to be expected. But, one thing that was in it that did is the designation of horses as livestock, not pets. Now, I've had some horses that were darned sure old pets, but I still consider them livestock. This declaration that they're livestock will help keep them from being included in really ignorant animal "rights" battles. So, for now, it's good.

Don't forget the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association Annual Banquet and Social Jan. 11-12. Friday, Jan. 11 will be the social at the Casey Tibbs Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. at 7 p.m. On the 12th will will be the Convention at the Ramkota, Pierre, S.D. A membership meeting will be at 2 p.m., a 5 p.m. social will kick off the Legacy Celebration, and the banquet and program will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 there will be Cowboy Church Fellowship at the Ramkota at 9:30 a.m. Being honored will be Producers of the year Bob and Karen Meyer, Meyer Quarter Horses, Gann Valley, S.D., plus multiple legacy honorees. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at http://www.SDQHA.com. For more info, email the secretary at victoria.cuka@gmail.com or call Jim Hunt at 605-538-4450.

The Sweetwater Ranch Sort Buckle Series Jackpot will be Jan. 12-13, February 9-10, March 9-10 and April 6-7. On Saturdays the signup will be at 8 a.m. with the sort at 10, on Sundays signup will be at 8 and the sort will start at 9. Plus, they are now holding practices on Wednesday nights 6-9. This all happens at the Sweetwater County Events Complex Indoor Arena in Rock Springs, Wyo. Call Marilyn or Ivan Day at 815-608-0351 for more info.

The S.D. Reined Cowhorse Association meeting has been rescheduled for January 19 during the BHSS. Watch for details on time and location at http://www.sdrcha.com or call 605-381-6528.

Circle T Arena Winter Trio barrel race will be Jan. 26 at Tiltrum's in Hermosa, S.D. There's $750 added plus prizes. Exhibitions 10 a.m. To noon, open 4D at 12:30. There will be 3D sidepots, plus a Buyback. There will be a Bonus 5D if there are over 50 entries too. Enter on site, no dress code though clothes are recommended. Call Amanda Richardson at 605-490-7661 or Shelly Christianson at 605-390-3731.

Saturday, Feb. 9 will be the Shorty Dummy Team Roping Jackpot, Chili feed and Silent Pie Auction at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, Buffalo, Wyo. You enter at 5 p.m., rope at 5:30, everyone gets three runs. There are peewee, youth and open divisions. This fun family event is hosted by the Johnson County Cowgirls.

The Reining clinic with Vaness Gravatt will be Feb. 23-24, 8 a.m. And 5 p.m., respectively. The clinic slots are full, but it doesn't hurt to get your name on a list in case someone draws out. There is plenty of room to audit though and that will cost you $20/day. It's at the Kluz Performance Horses Arena, 32 Mandy Ln, Gillette, Wyo. Call Ashley at 307-680-5362 for info.

If you have an event coming up or something you'd like to let people know about, please email me at the address at the top of this column. I'm always happy to help get the word out about things and always appreciate hearing from you anytime. I hope you have a blessed 2019 with abundant health and happiness. That's my circle for another week!