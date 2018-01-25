Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Jess Lockwood rides the unridable, clinics, ropings, broncs, bulls, bulldoggin’, Indian relays

We've had another warmup in my part of the country. It got up into the 40s for several days and sure got the snow thinned down. Of course, first thing in the morning one can sure do an interpretive dance on the ice while out choring. Thankfully, I'm as graceful as a young gazelle on that ice. Right. More like a newborn calf. With the ground so much harder than it used to be though, I'm very careful. At a distance it would be hard to tell I'm even moving on the worst of it.

Congrats to Volberg, Montana's very own Jess Lockwood. He rode the previously unridden bull Gangster's Wildside to an 88.5 point score at the Oklahoma City PBR.

Sheridan College Rodeo, Sheridan, Mont., is holding a series of mini clinics that are open to middle school and high school aged girls interested in goat tying and breakaway. It's held on Friday nights and the dates are Feb. 2, 9, and 16. It's $50/night, limited to 10 girls, and is on a first come/first serve basis. Call Kelsey Ferguson at 406-202-1312 to reserve a spot.

The Bowman Jackpot Team Roping and Breakaway will be Feb. 4 and 18. It's enter at noon, rope at 1 p.m..It's a #6 handicap, pick 1/draw 2, enter twice for $160. For details contact Jessica Holmes on Facebook.

There's a big shindig at the Cam-Plex Central Pavilion in Gillette, Wyo., on Feb. 9-10. There will be a chuckwagon dinner and entertainment, plus on Friday night there will be bull riding, mutton bustin', steer junior bulls, and a dance. On Saturday night there will be saddle broncs, mini broncs, barebacks, wild pony races and a dance. It will feature Burch Rodeo stock. You can contact Anna for info at 405-401-5404.

The Sioux Empire Bull and Broncs, Sioux Falls, S.D., will be February 16-17. Entries open Monday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. And close on Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. or as soon as entries are full. That means, call early. Entry number is 605-367-7178.

Recommended Stories For You

Bulls, Broncs and Bulldoggin' will be Mar. 3, 7 p.m. at the McKenzie County Fairgrounds, Watford City, N.D. There's $5,000 added in each event. Call Stan Headings for info at 620-874-1526.

The Twisted Sisters Money Run barrel race and pole bending, will be Mar. 30-April 1 at the Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. On Friday, Mar. 30, the open 3D poles will be run. On Mar. 31-April 1, there will be the open 4D barrels. There are lots of sidepots in this. Check it all out at http://www.tharranchproductions.com or call Paula at 307-687-0566 or Stacey at 307-660-8466.

There will be a Calf Roping Jackpot April 8, 11 a.m., at the 7N Arena, Springfield, S.D. You can rope three head for $150, enter twice on different horses. April 3 is the pre-registration deadline and checks are accepted up until then. Send your name, address and cell number to Chayse McNenny, 307 E. 9th St., Apt. 12, Hartford, SD 57033. If you miss that deadline, it will cost you $10 more and it has to be cash. You can also text your info to 605-731-9904.

The 13th World's Richest Breakaway roping will be May 10 at CottonWood Equestrian Center, Laurel, Mont. There will be $7,500 added in this. Same day, same place, will be the Big Man's Bonus Steer Wrestling with $3,500 added. You can find more info as it gets closer on their Facebook page.

The season opener for the Horse Nations Indian Relay Tour of Champions will be Memorial Day weekend, May 26-27, at the Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. And will run at 2 p.m. both days. You'd better get to these closer races as the Championship of Champions finals will be held in Kennewick, Wash. This year. It's been held in Billings for several years, so due to the teams being from all over the west, it's time that it was held way out west for a change. It's still worth the drive, believe me!

Well, that's my circle one more time. I hope you have a great week, stay warm, stay safe, don't fall and break anything, and we'll talk to you again soon, right here.