Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Kelly to Odessa, ranch broncs, ranch rodeos, bull roping, timed events

The cooler weather has sure been welcome, as was the inch plus of rain we got last week. The grass is sure trying to green up again, especially visible where it was hailed so bad.

First off, congrats to Tom Kelly, Cheyenne, Wyo on being named the head rodeo coach at Odessa College, Odessa, Texas. He has a lifetime of rodeo experience, plus raised a family of tough rodeo hands himself, so it superbly qualified for the job. He has been the assistant rodeo coach at Laramie County Community College, Cheyenne, Wyo. The whole family will be a blessing to the Odessa community as well.

The 1st Annual Ranch Bronc Riding at Eagle Butte, S.D. will be Thursday, Aug. 30, 6 p.m. They have $4000 added with a $150 entry fee. They'll have a long and short go and a calcutta on the short go. Entries are open. Call Dawson Gunville at 605-218-1560.

The Badlands Ranch Rodeo will be Sept. 9, 1 p.m. at the Buffalo Gap Guest Ranch and Trailhead, Sentinel Butte, N.D. They'll have wild steer riding, trailer loading, branding, and stray gathering for events. Entries close Aug. 30 and they're taking 12 three person teams. Call Neil Whitmer at 701-302-0936 or Kim Colbert at 701-623-1005 to enter or for details.

The S.D. Timed Event Championship at Huron, S.D. entries are open now. The event is Sept. 1-2 and will have saddles, buckles and cold hard cash for prizes. You can enter at http://www.sdtimedeventchampionship.webs.com.

The 1st Annual 3B Bash will be Sept. 2, 2 p.m., at the rodeo grounds in Sheyenne, N.D. They'll have bulls, broncs and barrels with great added money and 100% payout. To enter call Annie Howard at 701-302-0287.

The Badlands Little Britches Rodeo at Kadoka, S.D. will be Sept. 15-16 and counts as two rodeos, format C jackpots. Entries close Sept. 5. Call Jodi Stoddard at 605-685-8003 for info on entries.

Darby, Mont. Is the place to be for the 4th Annual Joe Reynolds Memorial B-B Bronc Bustin' and Barrel Burnin' Rodeo. It will be Sept. 14-15, 6 p.m., with a calcutta the night before. It's a World Class Bucking Horse Futurity event, so expect some great bucking horses, plus a wonderful family friendly event. Entries are open Sept. 6, 9 a.m. To 9 p.m. by calling 406-291-4085.

The 10th Annual Neil Hermanson Memorial Ranch Rodeo and calcutta will be Friday, Sept. 7, 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Sidney, Mont. They're taking 10 five person teams and there are still a few openings as of this writing. Call 701-481-2885 to enter.

The Cowboy States Reining Horse Association will be having their Sheridan Fun Day Sept. 8, 9 a.m., at the Sheridan College Agri-park, Sheridan Wyo. There will be ranch riding classes for open, novice and youth, plus reining classes for all levels. Entry forms and a show schedule can be found at http://www.cowboystatesreiners.com.

There will be a reined cow horse clinic Sept. 14-16 at Kirk Hall Performance Horses, Edgemont, S.D. Cost is $200/day or all three days for $450. Lunch is provided and stalls/pens are available. Suitable for all levels, they will have fresh cattle ass well. Call 605-431-3607 for info.

The Dakota Western Heritage Festival will be Sept. 14-16 at the Expo Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. There will be cowboy poetry and music (featuring Trinity Seely), a wagon train, trail rides, historical displays, wagons, western artisans, demonstrations and western vendors. Find them on Facebook for further details!

There will be some excitement in Killdeer, N.D. On Sept. 16 when they have the Buck Wild Ranch Broncs and Bull Roping at the fairgrounds. The bull roping is a three person team event, head and heel and mark the bull and will have mature bulls, so bring your big horses. Ranch broncs is $75, bull roping $150/team. There's added money and great prizes and will have a top horse award too. Call Tanner Olson at 701-495-3837 or Austin Buehner at 701-260-3973 to enter.

You'll be wanting to get organized if you're going to go to the Champion of Champions Indian Relay Races Finals in Walla Walla, Wash., on Sept. 21-23. For info call 605-381-0823 or 406-370-8470. Believe me, folks, it's worth the drive!

Well, that's a wrap for another week. Have a good week and stay safe.