Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Moisture!, Chason Floyd and Jessica Routier at RCNFR, EHV-1 horse in S.D., clinics and playdays

Well, those of us in the northern plains have sure had some moisture. As I write this, I don't know what's going to happen with the storm predicted for Friday the 13th, but by the time you read this, you will. It's sure muddy at my place though, as it finally broke the 42 degree mark and got up to 54 two days in a row, plus it rained. It's looking more like spring when it does that. It's amazing how much the situation has changed here, yet in some of the southern and southwest states, they are desperately dry. I sure feel for them for not many months ago, we were in the same dusty boat.

Congratulations to Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D., on being the 2018 National Circuit Finals Champion steer wrestler! Also, Buffalo's lovely Jessica Routier placed second in the barrels overall at the circuit finals. These Harding County rodeo hands are pretty serious about winning and believe you either need to go big or go home!

The South Dakota Animal Industry Board has confirmed a case of EHV-1 on April 10. The horse had become ill with the neurologic symptoms including incoordination and difficulty walking. The horse had been hauled extensively in S.D. for cutting and sorting events and is from Lincoln County, which is in the very far southeast corner of the state.

The St. Onge Livestock Spring Horse Sale was postponed to May 12 due to the weather on the weekend it was scheduled.

On April 29, the Cowboy State Stock Horse Association will be hosting Steve Bond and Kenny Mitling with a reined cow horse clinic at Lander, Wyo. There will be two four hour sessions at $100/person/session. A limited number can do a dry work session on the 28th for $50. Call Rhonda Stack for info at (307) 851-5739.

There will be a Craig Johnson clinic at Belgrade, Mont., May 12-13 at the Diamond E Ranch. There will be reining, ranch riding, working cowhorse and cowboy dressage, taught by 17 times World Champion in four different events. Call Jon or Ada Ensign at 406-224-2540 to get details.

The Sturgis Youth Rodeo Series has set tentative dates for the summer rodeos. They are May 29, June 4 and 21, July 5 and July 26 is the rain date. I'll let you know if the dates are different.

May 25-26 is the date for the 2nd Annual Kelly Timberman bareback riding clinic at Ft. Pierre, S.D. Equipment, film studies, on stock coaching will be covered. They are taking adult amateurs at $200, and junior riders fee will be based on age. Contact Jim or Shelli Langdeau at 605-222-6740 to get your name on the list.

Belle Jackpot Dates are set for May 30, June 6, July 25 and August 1. Make up dates will be August 8 and 15. This will be at the Belle Fourche Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

Dupree (S.D.) Jackpot date are May 31, June 7 and 21, July 12 and 26 and Aug. 9.

There will be an Allen and Tyler Back team roping clinic on June 6-7 at Bowman, N.D. They're taking 10 students for each end, $650/person.Contact Audrey Rahn on Facebook for signup information.

The Oelrichs (S.D.) Youth Rodeo Series has set their dates as June 13, 20 and 27, and July 11, all at 6 p.m. You must pre-enter before midnight on the Monday before the event by going to http://www.oelrichsyouthrodeoseries.com Also, they are seeking event and all around award sponsors.

They are seeking lady ranch bronc riders for the July 4 ranch rodeo at Roundup, Mont. There's $750 added! Call Leslie at 530-200-5284 for details.

There will be a Reined Cowhorse clinic with Matt Koch from Ault, Colo., on June 2-3 at the East Pavillion Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. Matt is an AQHA Cowhorse World Championship and a World's Greatest Horseman Finalist. Clinic is $300. Call John Kennedy, evenings at (307) 283-3285 at home, or his cell that has terrible service at (307) 746-5016 and leave a message.

Well, that's my muddy circle for this week. Thank God for the moisture! The grass is going to pop now when the sun comes out and I'll be very glad to see both it and the sunshine. Have a wonderful week. F