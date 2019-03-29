Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: No racing in Ft. Pierre, barrels, barrels, clinics, roping, barrels and prayers needed

I sure feel for everyone in the flood zones. It just doesn't let up. There's so much snow in the whole Missouri River drainage that the water is going to stay up. I've had every dam on the place running over for over a week and they are on small creeks or pasture land. Being on a big creek or river system is downright frightening. I continue to pray for all of those going through the misery of cleanup, being out of their homes, not knowing where livestock is and not knowing what is going to happen next.

The Ride A Horse Feed A Cowboy event that happens every summer in Hulett, Wyo, will be doing things a little different this year, but different is good! All of the events happening during the main event will be at the rodeo grounds instead of downtown. The roughstock rodeo, auction, BBQ, and dance will be right there together. The silent auction will run all day that way, so people can keep bidding and still see the other activities. You will also be able to buy tickets on line when the event is closer. I'll let you know.

I was saddened to learn that for the first time in 70 years the horse races at Ft. Pierre, S.D. will not be held. Funding was not made available to support it, so it can't go on. Next year maybe it can resume if the state budget will allow. At this point there's no word on whether the meet will be held at Aberdeen, S.D. I'll let you know if I hear.

There will be a barrel race on Monday, April 8, at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. Exhibitions open at 5:45 p.m., pay at the gate as you run. Youth starts at 7 with the open 4D after that. You can text to pre-enter before Monday, otherwise you can enter there. Text or call Lindsey O'Keeffe at 307-401-2555.

The Cowley Riding Club will be having a Rodeo Royalty contest April 27 at the Cowley Rodeo Grounds, Cowley, Wyo. Application deadline is April 19. Age groups are queens 15-21, princesses 8-14. Contact Melissa Timpany at 307-272-7312 for application or for questions.

The Rapid City Quarter Horse Club will be offering a Steve Wolfe Horsemanship by Design clinic. It will include reining, ranch riding, and general problem solving for all levels of classes. Private lessons will be available April 25-26 for $50/hour. The clinic is April 27-28 and is $125/day or $200 for both days. Lunch is included. It's $25/day to audit. It will be at Penrose Reining Horses, Rapid City, S.D. Call Randy Guggisberg to reserve your spot at 605-673-4784. To learn more about Steve Wolfe, go to http://www.stevewolfeaz.com.

Cowboy States Reining Association Cody Fun Day will be April 27 in conjunciton with the 2018 year end awards banquet. It will be at the Flying T Arena, Cody, Wyo. Show time is 9 a.m. With ranch riding being the first class. For stall reservations, call Nanette Till at 307-899-9090. For general information and entry forms, you can go to http://www.cowboystatesreiners.com.

There will be a catalog horse sale at Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb., on April 28. Call 308-282-9998 for more information.

The Blasted Breakaway and Calf Roping will be held after The Blast Barrel Race on May 4 at All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D. There will be two rounds and a short go in both events plus added money. Open Breakaway for ladies and senior men 60+ has a $225 entry fee, enter as many times as you want. The calf roping is $250, enter as many times as you want. Contact Heidi or Joe Schmidt at 701-928-0260 or 701-269-2039.

Entries are open for the Spring Blast 4D Barrel Race at the All Season Arena on May 4. Exhibitions are 5-9 p.m. on May 3, open 4D at noon on the 4th. Call 605-490-7661 for info or to pre enter.

The Outback Barrel Racing Association is having a Double Header barrel race May 19 and the J & A Arena, Glendive, Mont. There's $1600 added. Exhibitions are 8:30 – 10 a.m., open riding 10-10:30 a.m., and the first race at 11 a.m. Call Kathy Wooten at 406-788-6068 for info.

Well, that's my muddy, snowy, watery circle for another week. All this moisture should ensure green grass before too long. I'm sure ready for it, as are everyone in this country. Be safe and continue to pray for those fighting the battle in the floods and blizzards. It's a great life if you don't weaken, but I know they are tired.