Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: PC Bronsin passes, INFR champs, breakaway and calf roping, barrels, Buck and Ball

November is here. Every year it feels like the months and seasons go by faster and faster. Winter is the only one that seems to go on forever. Fall projects are still being worked on here. It would be encouraging if even one person could tell me that it's possible to ever get caught up. It sure gives one "job security" though.

I was saddened to hear of the passing of a grand horse from this region. Chuck and Mary Crago's stallion PC Bronsin went to sleep on October 26 and didn't wake up. The old guy was a very robust 33 1/2 years old and it seemed like he would live forever on their ranch north of Belle Fourche, S.D. I have many memories of driving into their yard and seeing Bronsin running to the fence, usually with some frolicking, to see what we were up to. He lived life fully right to the end, thankfully. A performance horse and AQHA World Show qualifier himself, he sired many top horses in his career and his daughters are highly sought after producers. His legacy will continue. He was sired by Sunfrost and out of the great John Red daughter Red Rockette. My heart goes out to the Cragos and all who loved and respected this pillar of performance horses. Green grass, cool water and, of course, no nasty shelter to stand in where he went!

The Indian National Finals Rodeo just wrapped up in Las Vegas, Nevada. Congrats to the newly crowned Miss INFR Kate Bettelyoun from Wolf Creek, S.D. Congrats also to INFR tour bareback champion Steven DeWolfe from Cuny Table, S.D.

There's a stirring within the horse processing faction. It's thought that with the current President and the powers that be in Washington, there might be a chance to restore the plants here in the U.S., thus building the weighup market and rebuilding the horse market in general, besides alleviating the suffering of unwanted horses and long trips in trucks going to either Canada or Mexico. I'll keep you posted when I hear more about it.

November 11 is the Kids Clinic being held at Aspen Ridge Ranch, Red Lodge, Mont. It starts a 1 p.m. and is open to all kids who are interested in learning more about their horse's behavior, safety in the saddle, building confidence and more. You can bring your tack and items usually used or some can be provided if you are lacking. It's $20/kid and you'll need to RSVP to 406-446-0112.

The Breakaway and Calf Roping series will have two more rounds on Nov. 11 and 18 at Woodwards' Barn, Dupree, S.D. At 2 p.m. the 13 and under breakaway starts, 3 hd/$30; 2:30 is the open ladies and high school girls, 3 hd/$50 and may enter twice on two different horses; 3:30 is the high school and open calf roping with 3 hd/$50, enter twice on different horses. Call Kody Woodward at 605-200-1568 for info and directions.

Recommended Stories For You

The "Home for the Holidays" breakaway and tie down calf roping clinic will be Nov. 24-25, 8 a.m., at the Fixin To Win Arena, Oglala, S.D. Instructors are CNFR rodeo champ Ty Harris and Grady Egly. It's $300/tie down and $175/breakaway, with half on deposit to hold your spot. Meals will be provided and horses can be boarded. Call Nicole Glines at 605-454-2022 for more info.

The Ethel Whitcher Memorial Barrel Race will be Nov. 25 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. in conjunction with the NRCA finals. Exhibitions will be 8-9:15 a.m.; open 4D at 9:30. $40 entry fee and you can call in your entry Nov. 24, 7-9 p.m., at 605-490-7661, no texts or Facebook entries. On-site entries that day will close at 10:30 a.m. A current health and coggins is required, as per Event Center rules.

This is a ways out, but it needs to get on your calendar. The Burch Rodeo Futurity and Bucking Horse and Bull Sale and the New Year's Eve Buck and Ball will be December 31, with the futurity starting at noon. Held at the Cam-Plex in Gillette, Wyo., 20 contractors will compete with the best 4 and 5 year olds and on any age saddle bronc for the short go. To enter the futurity bronc riding, text 405-405-5404. They are taking 40 entries and there's $1,000 added. The Buck and Ball is that evening with a calcutta, dinner and then the world's best rough stock will go up against the best rough stock riders, many just home from the NFR. It's a great time the whole day and definitely a good place to ring in the New Year! Tickets are on sale now at Gillette's CBH Cooperatives and at http://www.cam-plex.com.

That winds up my circle for this week. Have a good one and be sure and send me items of interest that you'd like to see shared in this column. My email is at the top of the column.