Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Presidential pardon, EHV-1, rough stock and barrels, ranch rodeos, Tetreault fundraiser

I hope by the time you read this that is has figured out how to cool off again. It was 100 degrees today with a significant breeze. It's amazing how fast the grass changes color under those circumstances. There have been more wicked thunderstorms around the region with some terrible ones in northwestern North Dakota and northeastern Montana. Of course, with the moisture comes grass and weeds, and with the thunderstorms comes lightning and fire. Another summer spent with the haze of wild fires is just the norm these days, unlike my younger years when huge fires were a rarity.

I'm so thankful that our President pardoned Oregon ranchers, the Hammonds. Now these good men can get back to the business of running cattle with their families and being good neighbors. It's answered prayers by many, no doubt.

I'm sorry to report that another case of EHV-1 has been confirmed in Buffalo County, Nebraska. It's down on the I-80 corridor with Kearney on it's southern border, so a ways from here, but with the way horses travel to events these days, it's not really a great distance. The horse has been put down and a voluntary quarantine is in place with all biosecurity protocol being followed at the facility.

Don't forget that Wild West Wednesdays Roughstock and Barrel saddle series has kicked off at Hart Ranch near Rapid City, S.D. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the event starting at 7. It runs from July 11 through August 29, except for August 22. There are saddle broncs, barebacks, bulls, and barrels. Barrel entries can call Amanda at 605-490-7661 and roughstock can call Nate Morrison at 605-515-4313. It's a beautiful place for a rodeo and would be a great place to take guests who are visiting the Black Hills.

July 19 is the date for the Sheridan County Fair and Rodeo Ranch Horse and Ranch Horse Pleasure competition. There is $500 added and it's at the Jess McGinley Arena, Gordon, Neb. This family oriented event will be fun to watch and maybe get you dreaming of getting back into the arena with your good ranch horses. It will start at 8 a.m.

If you like Indian Relay Races, then Eagle Butte, S.D. is the place to be July 21-22! They are Horse Nations Indian Relay Council approved. For info or to enter, call Kirk Fast Horse at 605-840-0020 or Calvin Ghost Bear at 605-381-0823.

Recommended Stories For You

On July 27 Luck, Wyo will be holding a Stray Gathering. They're taking 24 two man teams at $150/team and 80% payback. There will be a calcutta and a short go. Pre-entries must be in on July 23 and you call Lexie Ashurst at 307-334-4343 for that. For other info, you can call her or Nolan Brott at 307-216-0033.

The Whitehall Rancher's Roundup Ranch Rodeo will be in Whitehall, Mont., July 28. It's a Big Sky Ranch Rodeo Finals qualifier. Entries are open now and you can call Bobbi at 406-491-2377 to do so.

The Prairie County Terry Yippee at Terry, Mont. Will be holding a Stray Gathering on July 27 with 16 two man teams, $100/team, and $1,000 added with double elimination. Saturday, July 28 will be the Spur of the Moment Ranch Rodeo. To enter call Sara at 406-853-8071.

Entries are kopen August 1-9 for the East Fork Ranch rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding which will be Aug. 10. 6 p.m. at the Powder River Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont. There will be a calcutta ahead of the event, which is a Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Qualifier2o enter call Mike at 406-935-2241.

The Custer County Fair Ranch rodeo at Hermosa, S.D. will be August 10, calcutta at 6:30 p.m., rodeo at 7. There's $1000 added money and it's $250/team. Entry deadline is Aug. 3, so call 605-519-4676.

There's a Benefit Auction Fundraiser for Taisley Tetreault, five year old daughter of Thane and Monique, St. Onge, S.D. to be held at Bessler's Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D., on August 10. Taisley was diagnosed last winter with leukemia and is undergoing treatments for the next 2 ½ years with much of it in Denver, Colo. There will be a supper and silent auction from 5-7 p.m., live auction 7-9, and live music 9-midnight. To donate, call Trevin at 605-641-3931, Tyler at 605-641-2821 of Tessa at 605-641-4135.

Well, that winds up my circle for this week. Be sure and attend any county fair near you that you possibly can. There just isn't anything better, no matter your age. Maybe I'll see you at one or more of them! Have a great week.