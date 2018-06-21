Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Rain!, Mia Lil Pink World Champ, ranch rodeos, ranch broncs, horse shows

Hallelujah for the much needed rain and runoff to fill dams. I realize some of it was a little excessive in a few areas, but it sure beats a hot, scorching wind! I was tickled to get nice showers nearly daily for about 5 days, adding up to an inch or so. I still haven't broke out the rain gauge for fear of jinxing it. There's been no runoff here at my place, but it sure has been elsewhere. The grass here has really perked up after having a day of 100 plus heat and no rain for several weeks. There might even be some hay to put up yet.

Congrats to Deb Brown and Larry Licking, owners of Long Pines Land and Livestock, Buffalo, S.D. ! Their dandy mare, Mia Lil Pink was named the All Around horse at the National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance World Championship show and third in the AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championship. To win this she won the Open Ranch cutting and was Reserve Champion in the Open Ranch Riding. The seven year old mare is trained and shown by Justin Lawrence, Alzada, Mont. The mare will be starting her next career as a broodmare for the ranch upon her return home.

The Faith Livestock Fall Horse Sale is taking consignments now for their Sept. 22 sale. Consignment forms are available on-line at http://www.faithlivestock.com or off their Facebook page. You can also call Jodi Harper at 605-515-3584.

July 6 is the date for the Nance County Fair Roughstock Rodeo at Fullerton, Neb. It will be at 7 p.m. with bulls, WSRRA sanctioned ranch broncs, barrels and sheep riding. There will also be a ranch rodeo on July 8, 2 p.m. $300/team, WSRRA sanctioned. Entries opened June 18 for both events, so get your entry to into Derry Mayfield 402-641-5671 or Shannon Mayfield at 402-646-0454.

The Painter-Holmes Ranch has started it's roping series with breakaway, youth, open (women's and men over 50) at 4:30, team rope at 5:30. It's a USTRC #11 slide. Dates are June 27 at Joe's, July 18 at Casey's, July 31 at Joe's and Aug. 8 at Casey's. Call Casey at 605-431-7311 or Jessica at 605-641-5301.

The Little Missouri Saddle Club Kids Rodeo will be July 8 at Marmarth, N.D. It's for ages 5-15 with check-in 7:30-8:30 a.m., rodeo at 9 a.m. Entry deadline is July 2. No late entries will be allowed. Enter by emailing slminerich@gmail, include name, age as of Jan. 1, date of birth, gender and events. It's $1 per event, so they can enter everything!

Camp Crook Roping Club's next meeting will be at Over The Edge on July 9, 7 p.m.

Bull-O-Rama at Springfield, S.D. will be Tuesday, July 3, signup at 6 p.m., mutton bustin' at 6:30, bull riding at 7:30. Mutton Bustin is open to 20 kids 8 and under. Bull riding has a $2,000 added money with no entry fee. Entries open now for both events until full. Call Jack Coleman at 605-661-1560 or Charlie Faehnrich at 402-358-0024.

There will be a Ranch Rodeo at Bowman, N.D. On July 13, 6 p.m. There will be wild cow milking, branding, stray gathering, trailer loading and pony express race. Admission is $10 and your fair wristband can get you in too. To enter call Beth Criswell at 701-206-0042.

Don't forget the ranch roping at Sheridan, Wyo's Mefford Arena on July 14. Enter at 9, rope at 11. There will be three rounds and you can enter up to four times. Call 307-751-3374 for info.

The Giddyup Open Horse Show will be July 15 at 8 a.m. At the Rockin' H Arena, Piedmont, S.D. There are classes for all levels and ages, so it should be a fun day to get out and enjoy your horse.

The Double A Feeds WSRRA Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding will be July 21 at the Morrill County Fairgrounds, Bridgeport, Neb. There will be 20 ranch broncs on the "8 Second Whiskey Tour," Open and Women's Ranch Rodeos, and Women's Steer Stopping. Call Naomi at 308-262-1458.

There will be a WSRRA sanctioned Ranch Bronc Riding at Keith County Fairgrounds, Ogallala, Neb, on July 26, 6:30 p.m. It's also on the Whiskey Tour and will have 40 point bronc rides, $3,000 added. For info call MaKenzi at 308-289-1304 to enter or for info.

Well, that's my circle for another week. I hope it keeps raining, though if you are flooded out, it can wait a bit. Have a wonderful week!