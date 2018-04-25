Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Ranch rodeos, team branding, roping clinics, reining, fundraiser, grass founder

The wind finally went down for several days all over the west. Rain and even some snow helped to finish off the catastrophic fires in Oklahoma and the Texas panhandle. Both sides of Colorado also had fires burning in that terrible wind, so I hope they got some moisture too.

Got a nice rain and snow mix that didn't last too long here. It sure made the grass pop. Despite all the winter snow here the ceaseless wind had the surface moisture drying up. We dug some post holes for a stretch of fence and there's moisture in the soil down about a foot and a half, but the top couple of inches was dry for the most part. Like the old saying goes, a good rain and a baby calf are always welcome.

It's the season of fun events now, so I'll get started telling you about some of them. Entries are open May 1, 8 a.m., for the Powder River Days Ranch Rodeo in Sheridan, Wyo. On June 9 will be the WSSRA sanctioned events and women's ranch rodeo starting at noon. At 6 p.m. that day will be the Indian Relay Races, followed by the Don Malli Memorial Ranch Bronc Ride with $10,000 added. On the 10th will be the three man bull roping and the muley roping. To enter, call 307-736-2391.

There will be a team branding at Miller's Horse Palace, Billings, Mont., on June 2. Entries open for it on May 2. There will be open branding, family branding, and you can enter up to four times with four man teams. Call Brett or Dana Heggie at 406-342-5672 or 307-752-5211.

The Badlands Little Britches rodeos at Kadoka, S.D. will be May 24, 31 and June 7, with two rodeos each day. Entries close May 15, 22, and 29 respectively for the individual dates. There will also be a non-sanctioned Jr. Boys Calf Roping. To learn more contact Jodi Stoddard on Facebook at Badlands Little Britches Rodeo page.

Douglas, Wyoming's Ford Pavillion will be the place to be for the Grasslands Market Slide Reining show, sanctioned by the NRHA and CSRHA on May 12 and 13. There will be two complete shows with $6,000 added. For info call George Pfeiffer at 307-673-1332 or 402-641-1069.

The third Annual Double D Pasture Roping will be May 19 at the Cottonwood Equestrian Center south of Laurel, Mont. It has $2,000 added money, open with #7 incentive. Entries open that day at 10 a.m. And close at 11:45 with the roping to start at noon. It's two go rounds with progressive after one. It will have a 150 foot score into a 240 acre pasture, so is a bit different than your usual roping. Call Delon Parker at 406-698-3246 for info.

The Mini Bareback Series 2017 finals and rodeo school will be held May 19-20 at Kyle, S.D.'s Three Mile Creek Arena. Bareback instructor is Kevin Pinney and it's open to juniors 6-9 years and seniors 10-14 years. The Finals will be held Sunday, May 20, 10 a.m., with a long and short go. For more info call Gabe Doney at 605-828-3066 or Dale Vocu at 605-455-2797.

The opening races of the Horse Nations Indian Relays will be in Gillette, Wyoming, on May 26-27 at the Cam-Plex. The races will start at 2 p.m. and I promise you, if you haven't been to them, you will have never seen anything like it. Really fast horses, wild exchanges and some of the finest riders I've ever seen will be there. I'm hoping to go, depending on if calving has wound down by then.

Back in February Buck, Brianna and Rebecca Mitchell were in a vehicle wreck and Buck was seriously injured, though thankfully his wife and little daughter were not. To help them defray medical expenses, there will be the Mitchell Family Benefit roping on June 2, 10 a.m., at the McKenzie County Fairgrounds, Watford City, N.D. There will be a four man doctoring and stray gathering and a silent auction. If you want to donate to this family or donate items for the auction, that would be most appreciated. For more information call Jared at 406-489-2787 or Derek at 701-651-7483.

Well, that's my circle for another week. Just a reminder with the green grass coming on to be sure and watch those founder prone horses (overfat, cresty necks, and usually ponies, drafters, burros and mules) for signs of lameness. Grass is wonderful, but not for those particular equines. Standing with the front feet extended out or laying down instead being up grazing are sure signs. Might be a good idea to keep some Bute paste on hand just in case.