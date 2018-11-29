Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Ranch roping, sorting, Feek’s Vision preview, Brenn Hill and Andy Nelson, coronation, roughstock

The forecast is calling for a snowy weekend as I write this. I hope they're wrong. They are so often wrong about rain, I wish it would carry through for snow too. The fall work that we were behind on last year is still behind, so a little more fall would sure work nicely.

Entries are open now for the Big Sky Ranch Rodeo Benefit and Scholarship fund roping that will be Jan. 19 in Miles City, Mont. The deal is a three man team, $150/team, and you can enter twice. It's a three man doctoring where you'll head and heel and set ropes on two head in two minutes or less, no loping until the critter is headed. There will be a free youth roping along with it, so great for the whole family. To enter, call Toby Abel at 406-671-8339.

If you like sorting, Thermopolis, Wyo is the place to be Dec. 8-9. On Saturday there will be a two man sort with open, novice, youth and total sort divisions. On Sunday will be a three man sort with open and draw divisions. Enter at 9 a.m., sort at 10 both days.

For those of you going to the NFR, you can see exclusive preview of the documentary film Feek's Vision at the Orleans Hotel ad Casino, Las Vegas, Nev. On Dec. 9 and 12 it will be at the Main Floor Showroom, 2 p.m., on Dec. 13 at the Honky Tonk Saloon, 2 p.m. You can meet and visit with those involved in the film and with rodeo greats who have ridden the Tooke horses over the years.

The Cowpokes For Christmas Show will be at the Niobrara County High School, Lusk, Wyo., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. The stars of the show are Brenn Hill and Andy Nelson. There will be a meet and greet to get acquainted with them at Cow Camp Saddlery from 3-5 p.m. They both have new albums out and of course, you can also get ahold of any of their previous ones you're missing as well. Tickets to the evening show are $15. I sure wish Lusk wasn't so far from my place as I'd sure like to see both of them.

There will be a music fundraiser with the proceeds going to the U.C. Davis Veterinary Emergency Response Team. They have and are still helping pets and livestock that was injured during the horrific fire at Paradise, Calif. Musicians giving of their talent are Mike Beck, The Hooligans, The Waiting, Jason Wickens and Shawn Devine. It will be Dec. 15, 8 p.m., at The Attic in Livingston, Mont. Admission is $20.00.

The coronation for the 2019 Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Eva Oliver, will be January 5 at the Cherry County Fairgrounds, Valentine, Neb. There will be a 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. meal, 9 p.m. dance, plus silent and live auctions. Adult tickets are $25, youth $10. Please RSVP to Eva by Dec. 15 to 308-458-8880.

There will be a free roughstock practice on Dec. 21-22 at the indoor in Valley City, N.D. There's unlimited stock for all levels. If you need details, Facebook message Shane or Cauy Gunderson and they can bring you up to speed.

Tom Reeves is putting on another free roughstock school at Parshall, N.D. On Dec. 22-23. It will offer barebacks, saddle broncs, bulls, steer saddle broncs and sheep. Obviously, suited for any age! It will be at the Healing Horse Ranch. Learn more by calling 918-964-9551.

The JR Vezain Benefit on December 29 has been relocated to Roundup Community Center, Roundup, Mont. All other info remains the same, just the location has changed.

Dec. 30 will be the Run To New Year's Open 4D Barrel Race at the Wright Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. There's futurity sidepot, youth 3D and Peewees too. Also, $5,000 added awards.

Don't forget to get your horses set up for a better winter by getting them wormed and their shoes pulled if you're done riding. It's sure easy to get busy and forget to do these things, but they'll winter much better without feeding the internal parasites, spring work will go better without the bot larvae popping out on their backs, and inury to tendons and joints is less likely without the shoe induced snowballs in their feet.

Well, that's my circle for another week. Be safe out there. Be sure and send me any news items or upcoming events that you'd like to share here. My email is at the top of this column.