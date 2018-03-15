Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Rodeos, barrel series, schools, roping and ranch rodeo series

March is marching along, off its meds even more than usual it seems. One day it's sunshine and 42 degrees, the next it's snowing and below zero in the morning. I know I'm not the only one, especially up here in the northern part of S.D. and in Montana, who is plumb over any affection for snow and cold. Maybe by the time it is officially spring on the calendar it will start acting like it for more than two days at a time. I've seen some geese winging it north, and these aren't the ones that winter over like they do down by the Black Hills. Maybe they heard that it's nicer in Canada?

The 2018 Torrington Elks Little Britches rodeo will be April 7 and 8 at the Goshen County Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo. You must have your entries postmarked by March 22 though, so get on it right away! The rodeo will start at 8 a.m. Both days and they are sure great to watch with all the ages of kids competing. For info on the rodeo call Robert at 307-338-0108 or call rodeo secretary Jodi Stoddard at 605-685-8003.

Golliher Arena's Spring Barrel series kicks off this weekend on March 24-25. The other dates are April 7, 8, and 22, and the finals on April 29. Golliher's arena is south of Belle Fourche, S.D. east of Highway 85. For info and to double check on the race if the weather is nasty, call Jerry and Sue at 605-642-5363 or ZeAnn at 605-641-2926. This is always a fun series and there's a good seating area for spectators too.

March 30-31 is the date for the Annual HC Bulldogging School at the All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D. It's free for Jr High and High School competitors and has great instructors. For more info and to sign up, call Colt Floyd at 605-645-1005.

There will be a Calf Roping Jackpot at the 7N Arena, Springfield, S.D. on April 8. You must pre-register by April 3. It will start at 11 a.m., is an open calf roping, three head for $150. You can enter twice on two different horses too. Text your info to 605-731-9904.

Baker Barrels will be held at the Clayton Graham Indoor arena in Baker, Mont. On April 7. It's a double header open 4D and youth 3D, plus the ever adorable peewees. Exhibitions run from 9-11:30 and the race starts at noon. Call Tina at 406-788-9146 or Kris at 406-749-2649.

Recommended Stories For You

The annual St. Onge Spring Horse Sale is coming up on April 14 at St. Onge, S.D. Loose horses at 9 a.m. And ride ins at noon. All of the ride in horses will require a current Coggins to sell at this sale. For more info, call the office at 605-642-2200 or Justin Tupper at 605-680-0259.

There will be a Bareback and Saddle Bronc school on April 14-15 at Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D. Instructors for the barebacks are Shawn and Reed Kramer and for the saddle broncs, Craig Miller and Louis Brunson. It's $100 tuition. They'll have Shane Gunderson stock for both beginners and advanced, plus a bucking machine. Call Lynn Asheim for details at 701-833-2666.

April 27-29 will be the Connie Combs Barrel Clinic at the Rocking H Arena, Piedmont, S.D. They're only taking 12 riders at $400. Call Della Amdahl at 605-350-0955.

The Broadus Little Levi Fundraiser team roping will be April 29 at Broadus, Mont. You'll enter at noon, rope at 1 and have two ropings: handicap and pick one/draw one. $60 entry fee per person. Call Britt Williams at 605-580-2112 for info.

The Corson County Richest Ranch Rodeo series will be a two rodeo deal with the first one at McLaughlin, S.D. on July 1 and the second one at the Corson Co. Fairgrounds, McIntosh, S.D. on August 11. It's $400/team per rodeo and there will be $800 added and pay four places. There will be stray gathering, trailer loading, sorting and range doctoring. They'll allow 12 teams and 10 are already entered. So, if you want in, it will be through a drawing. Send an index card with your team name and the four members by May 8 and they will draw two teams on May 15. Mail your card to Corson Co. Fair, Box 255, McIntosh, SD 57641. Call Bernie Donner at 605-524-3395 or Sonny Sandquist at 605-848-4338 for further details.

That winds up my circle for another week. I hope the spring thaw is happening at your place and that you're enjoying warmer weather by the time you read this. Have a great week!