Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Routier’s first NFR, L7 Arena results, free bronc school, open riding at Event Center, Vezain fundraiser

The weather has sure been a roller coaster of temps. Down in the single digits then up to 60, all in one week. Apparently it's November. We're shipping our calves this week and preg checking all the cows the next day. The grandboys are getting to skip school and watch their calves sell then be here to help work the cows. Now that they're in school it's harder for them to be here for important events like this so I'm pretty excited for them and me. I think they'll learn more doing this than they will in a day and a half of school, but maybe I'm just prejudiced. I was never a fan of school myself but always a fan of cow sales and working cattle.

I'm so excited for Jessica Routier as she is heading for her first WNFR in a few weeks. She's worked hard for this and it couldn't be happening to a nicer person either. She and her husband Riley and their family ranch south of Buffalo, S.D.

Jessica's friend Nichya Gunderson had ordered slug of t-shirts to sell, in order to raise money to help Jessica pay her way to Vegas. Then a friend and neighbor of Jessica's, Caroll Comes, of Camp Crook, was in a horse accident. Carroll broke her back and is hoping to recover the use of her legs. Jessica has now diverted the proceeds from the "Teammissica" t-shirts to help Caroll with medical expenses.

I mentioned Lloyd and Patty Gilbert's L7 Arena big winner last week, so now I'll share the other winners at the roping held near Buffalo, S.D. The Jr. American winner was Sawyer Gilbert; Breakaway average winner Tomie Peterson; Boys Tie Down Roping winner Bodie Mattson; Boys Tie Down Chute Out was Rio Nutter; and of course, the Breakaway Chute Out winner was Taylor Engessor. Congrats to all and we're all looking forward to next year's event!

This is short notice, but, the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Region 1 Induction Ceremony will be Nov. 21, 3-6 p.m., at Boot Hills in Gillette, Wyo. There will be a slide show, ceremony, silent and live auction to benefit the WCHF. All are welcome to come and enjoy some wonderful Wyoming ranch history.

There will be a free saddle bronc and bareback school with Tom Reeves and Kelly Wardell as instructors on Nov. 23-25 at Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D. Gear will be provided if needed and any age and ability is welcome. What a good way to get the right start in these events. For info or to reserve your spot, call 918-964-9551.

There will be a NRCA Team Roping Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Event Center in Rapid City, S.D. Enter at 8 a.m., rope at 9. There's Open Handicap 4 head, mixed handicap (one roper must be over 60, under 15 or a woman) 4 head; #13 with #8 Incentive 4 head; Draw Handicap 4 head. You can enter four times each end, progressive after one. It counts toward the Circle T Arena Winter Roping series too. Call Jim at 605-209-8064 or Les at 605-390-8407.

The James Kjerstad Event Center is resuming its open riding for the winter months. It is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. unless there's another event going on. On Monday nights youth riding and roping if you provide the cattle; Tuesday nights barrels; Wednesday nights open riding. Adults cost $20 and kids $10. Be sure and check the website before going to make sure there isn't something going on. It's http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com, look for the Event Center calendar.

The Western States Ranch Rodeo Association (WSRRA) is sanctioning a new event for 2019. It'a WSRRA Jr/Sr division ranch teams. It's you're putting on a WSRRA rodeo, consider including this fun event in your lineup. You can learn more by emailing info@wsrra.org.

As most of you know, J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., was badly injured in September when the bareback horse he was riding flipped over and broke several vertebrae and compressed his spinal cord. He had no feeling below the waist as a result. He and his wife are staying in Houston where he is undergoing therapy and working toward walking again. As a result, the expenses are adding up, plus they have a baby due in the spring. So, there will be a benefit dinner, dance and auction at the Firehall in Melstone, Mont., on Dec. 29. The dinner and silent auction will be at 5 p.m., the live auction at 6:30 and the dance to follow. All proceeds will be given to the Vezains for their medical expenses. Tickets are $15. If you want to donate to the auction, call Liane Newman at 406-320-1323 or 406-358-2257.

Well, that's my circle for this week. I hope you have a good week and remember to count your blessings every day.