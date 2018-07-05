Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Storms, horse stealin’, rescheduled events, entry deadlines, ranch rodeos, American breakaway qualifier

There's been wind, rain, hail and more tornados around the region! I'm thankful for the moisture, but the folks who lost their grass and fields, plus have damaged buildings, equipment and homes probably aren't as chipper about it. Hopefully it's early enough to regrow the grass and alfalfa and maybe plant a quick growing crop to replace the one that was wiped out. I sure ache for those people. After years of drought, there's finally feed and grass and then it's just gone in a moment's time. This is tough country but the people are tougher, so I know they'll prevail.

We got our branding done between rains. Had a good crew and of course, the grandboys here. It's always fun with them around. One of the little boogers stole my horse though. I left for a day last week and when I came home, he'd commandeered my pet saddle horse. His old kid horse just flat quit her job one day and his Daddy was trying to move some cows, so my big horse got put to work as a kid horse. Of course, he's hating the job. Only problem with the setup is that the boy is six and of average height for his age and the horse is over 16 hands and wide, so he has trouble getting on him. I have news for him, some days Grandma does too.

This is really short notice, but the Newell Summer Playday Series will resume July 9 if it dries up enough. Makeup date is July 10, then the regularly scheduled July 16 and 23 dates. If it looks a little rainy around Newell, you'd better check the Facebook page to make sure it's still going to happen.

Also short notice but a great event, there's a free rodeo school for all ages at Three Mile Creek Arena, Kyle, S.D. on July 10-11. Roughstock, speed and roping events are all being offered with excellent instructors. Call Tom Reeves with any questions at 918-964-9551.

Be sure and get those entries in by noon on July 10 for the Ekalaka Track and Arena Youth Rodeo, Ekalaka, Mont., on July 14. It will start at 10 a.m.. Call Angela Sedgwick at 406-853-5647 or to to the Ekalaka Track and Arena Facebook page for the entry forms.

The Daniels County Fair Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding will be July 29, 1:30 p.m., at Scobey, Mont. It's a four man team format for $400/team, ranch bronc riding is taking 20 for $100 entry. Entries are open July 8-22 and you call 406-783-8868. This is part of the Big Sky Rodeo Series.

The wonderful Crook County Horsemen's Association Playdays have been rescheduled for August 11-12 at Sundance, Wyo. Check their Facebook page for other updates.

If you're a serious breakaway roper, this should grab your interest. The RFD-TV American rodeo will have breakaway in 2019. There will be a Qualifier August 25, 10:30 a.m. At the Haythorn Land and Cattle Co., Arthur, Neb. Pre-entries need to be in by August 15. There will be a Warmup roping, two head and short go for $150, followed by the Qualifier. That will have three full rounds for $400, enter on as many horses as you want. Pre-entry $200 deposit is required. You can email Haythorn's office at haythornoffice@gmail, with questions. You can mail the deposit with check made out to Home Place Productions, P.O. Box 96, Arthur, NE 69121. There will be an additional breakaway roping and team roping the next day, same arena. Haythorn's have a Facebook page and you can get more details off of it.

The 43rd Annual Lopez-Meyer-Lauing Quarter Horse Production Sale will be Saturday, Sept. 1, 1:30 p.m., at Faith Livestock, Faith, S.D. This sale will feature the complete dispersion of Bob and Karen Meyer's fabulous band of mares, stallions, and foals. Their program has been producing top arena and ranch horses for decades, plus they are pretty and with solid blood lines. There will be quality from top to bottom and is an opportunity to glean the genetics from a proven ranch. I'm sad to see the dispersion, but excited to see the opportunity for so many others. You can see a video of Meyer's horses as http://www.TheLivestockLink.com. Of course, the sale will also feature top weanlings and prospects from the Lopez and Lauing programs too. For a catalog, call Bob and Karen at 605-466-2456 or Doris and Denny Lauing at 605-347-6193.

That's my circle for another week. Have a blessed week and enjoy the summer. It's sure going by fast.