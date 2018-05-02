Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Team roping/barrel series, ranch rodeo entries, bronc schools, various clinics, youth rodeos, ticks

Spring has sprung. May ran in the door completely unexpected, at least by me, and spring work is moving along. Lots of folks are branding already. It seems earlier than it used to be, but maybe I'm so far behind that it just seems that way. I just started calving here, so it will be a while before branding happens over here on my branch of the creek.

There will be a series of team roping and barrels at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. (not to be confused with the Belle Jackpot also held there) starting May 14, then 21, and June 11. More dates may be added as it goes along. Team roping entries close at 6 p.m. and roping starts at 6:30. Call 307-217-1751 or 605-431-9248 for info on the roping. Barrels will have slack 4:30 to 6:30, the draw closes at 6:30 and the open 4D starts at 7. There will be two arenas going simultaneously. For barrel race info, call Britta at 307-763-1255.

The Miles City Ranch Rodeo will be June 15-16. The Womens' and Kids' ranch rodeos will be on the 15th with the open the next day. Entries open May 23, 6-8 p.m. at 406-853-2830 or 406-951-4735.

There will be a saddle bronc school May 25-26 with the coaching by Red Lemmel. It will be at 2 p.m. daily at the Stanley County Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. Red is a three time NFR competitor. He will cover equipment, film studies, on stock coaching. Lazy 3S stock will be there for all levels. Call Jim or Shelli at 605-222-8510.

The Wright WJRA rodeo will be May 26-27, 9 a.m. Daily, at the Wright Agri-Plex, Wright, Wyo. This will be youth rodeo at its finest.

Dane Kissack and Jay Mattson are teaming up again for the 2018 roping school at Jay's place near Sturgis, S.D. They are offering calf roping and breakaway and each event is open to 16 people. Breakaway will be on the 29th, 9-4 for $250. Calf Roping will be May 30-31, 9-4, for $400. A $100 deposit will be needed to hold your spot when you register. Call Dane at 605-645-8298.

There will be a Ranch Roping clinic June 1-3 at Rozet, Wyo., with Herb and Caleb French teaching. It will cost you $550 to be in it, with $20/day to audit. There are limited spots to be in it. There will also be a beginning clinic for I believe $350, but you can ask Claudia when you call about the clinics at 307-660-8469.

If reined cowhorse is your thing, you'll want to be at the Matt Koch clinic at the Cam-Plex in Gillette, Wyo on June 2-3. Matt is an AQHA Cowhorse World Champion, and World's Greatest Horseman finalist. The clinic is $300 and you need to call John Kennedy at 307-283-3285 or 307-746-5016 and leave a message, he'll call you back.

Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D., will be holding Tuesday Team roping jackpots. Dates are: June 5, 9 and 26; July 10, 24, and 31; August 14 and 21. Enter at 5:30, rope at 6. Call Jay or Melinda at 605-920-1532.

There will be a three event rodeo clinic June 5-6 with breakaway, calf roping and goat tying. It will be at the Sperry Ranch, Trotter, N.D. Instructors are Robert Sperry and Kayla (Nelson) Spickelmier. Tuition is $225 with a $100 deposit and they're taking 20 students. Call to get on the list with Robert Sperry at 701-565-2013.

Horse racing is back at Gillette, Wyo! Held at the Cam-plex, the meet will run June 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 22, 23 and 24.

If you haven't already, you ought to get those stud colts gelded before the flies are out. It will make them better citizens in all ways and after a month or so, you can turn them out with a mixed bunch without the chance of any surprise foals next year.

Our horses out on pasture absolutely went to heck on us, condition wise. They were on good grass and getting caked every day, so should have been in fine shape. Upon closer inspection, we found them to be absolutely crawling with ticks. They run in a mixed native grass and sagebrush pasture, so probably picked them up off the sage. We gave them a dose of ivermectin and that sure gave the ticks a bad case of the deads. They're shedding off good now and on the mend, but several really got hit hard.

Well, that's my circle for another week. I hope the grass is greening and the birds are singing at your place. Have a wonderful week.