Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Tetreault fundraiser, East Fork Ranch Rodeo, Miniature rodeo, Hunter Memorial, Sperry horse sale

That cooler weather was sure a nice break, wasn't it? It gave the stock a little respite from the worst of the flies too. I've heard that a lot of folks are seeing more than normal footrot in the cattle. We are too. We've boosted the iodine and mineral to them and it's helping but we haven't won the battle yet. One sure has to suspect those darned big flies that chew on the legs and bellies this year for being a contributing factor. The horn flies aren't the biggest problem, that's for sure.

Be sure and mark on your calendar that the Taisley Tetreault fundraiser is Friday, Aug. 10 at Beslers' Cadillac Ranch, outside Belle Fourche, S.D. The supper and silent auction will be at 5-7, then the live auction 7-9, and the live music from 9 to midnight. This little girl is undergoing a long battle with cancer and they can sure use your financial help and especially your prayers. For more info call Trevin Tetrault at 605-641-3931, Tyler Tetrault at 605-641-2820 or Tessa Eaton at 605-641-4135. Taisley is the granddaughter of well known St. Onge ranchers, Tim and Roxie Tetreault.

The East Fork Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs will be August 10 at the Powder River County Fairgrounds at Broadus, Mont. Ranch broncs will be at 1 p.m., The ranch rodeo calcutta will be just before the rodeo starts at 6 p.m. This is a qualifier for the Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Association finals. Entries will be open August 1-9 and you can enter by calling Mike at 406-935-2241.

There will be a Miniature Rodeo Friday, Aug. 10. 7 p.m. at the Kimball-Banner County Fairgrounds, Kimball,. Neb. There will be mini bulls, mini broncs and barrels for kids 5-13 years of age. What a great spectator event plus it's held during the fair, so lots of other good stuff to see that day too. Call Doug Lukassen at 308-235-5027 for info.

There will be an open horse sale at Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb., on August 14. They're also having a special fall catalog sale on Sept. 16 with the deadline to get in that catalog on Aug. 10. Call 308-282-9998 or 308-282-1171.

The Hunter Memorial Open and Women's Rodeo will be Aug. 11 at noon, two miles north of Kyle, S.D. There will be Jr. barebacks, bulls and barrels for the kids 12-16, Jr. Jr. bulls and barrels for the 6-11 year olds, and peewee barrels for the little ones five and under. Special events include Women's and Men's Cow Riding and a Wild Ride. Entries open Aug. 6, 6-9 p.m. Call 605-455-1372 to enter.

Sperry Quarter Horses will be holding their annual sale Sunday, Aug. 12 at the ranch 31 miles north of Beach, N.D. (at Trotter). Preview will be Sat at 3 p.m. and again on Sunday at 9 a.m. The sale will start at 1 p.m. They're selling 90 head of performance ranch horses and 30 ranch raised yearlings. Call 701-565-2013 or 701-565-2340 for info or a catalog.

August 15 is the entry deadline for the Elks Youth Rodeo, Sheridan, Wyo. The rodeo will be held August 25-26 and is open to all youth age 17 and under. You can get an entry form at http://www.sheridanelks.org and info by calling 307-674-7297. There are great awards, college scholarships, day money and more being given out.

The 3rd Annual Invitation Bronc Match will be Aug. 17, 3 p.m., at Camp Crook, S.D. There's $7,500 added and a calcutta at 2:30. There will also be hide races and monkey on a chain during the performance. You know, I have no idea what that monkey on a chain is, but it should be extremely entertaining! For info call 605-375-3124.

Don't forget, the entries for all of the events at Newell Labor Day Rodeo are open on Aug. 20, 8 a.m. To 6 p.m. Call Cheyenne at 605-515-1137 to enter.

The Slope County Fair Barrel Race will be Aug. 25 at Amidon, N.D. There's $1,000 added to the open. Peewees will run at noon, youth next and open no earlier than 1 p.m. Call Shausta Blodgett at 701-240-7172 for info and to enter. You must pre-enter by Aug. 22.

Well, my horse is hot and tired, so I think I'll call this one done. Be sure and go to the fair if there's one anywhere near you. Have a great week!