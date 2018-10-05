Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Tribute dinner, event series galore, meetings, steer wrestling clinic, BHSS consignments open

Did I miss something? Did I sleep through October? It feels like we went from September to November. It's kind of like how we didn't have April this year either, just 60+ days of March. It makes a person start searching for their winter woollies.

Tickets are on sale now for the 29th Annual Tribute Dinner at the Casey Tibbs Foundation/South Dakota Rodeo Center in Ft. Pierre, S.D. It will be November 3 with a social hour at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 and the program at 7:30. There's a wonderful lineup of folks being honored, plus one really good horse. This deal usually sells out and all tickets are in advance. You can either pick them up at the Rodeo Center ahead of time or call in and they'll hold them until that night. Call 605-494-1094 to get yours.

A Winter Family Equine Series has started at the College Barn, Gillette, Wyo. Age divisions are five and under, six to nine, 10 to 13 and open. Events are barrels, goat tying, calf breakaway and steer breakaway, mixed roping drawpot and a team roping drawpot. Enter there and barrel exhibitions start at 10 a.m. Dates are Oct. 10, Nov. 11, January 6 and 20, Feb. 10, March 3 and 24 and April 7 and 28. Call Gary Mefford at 307-751-2962 for info.

The West River Teamsters will be holding a meeting Oct. 12, 7 p.m., at the A and B Pizza, Mandan, N.D.

Entries are open for the Badlands LBR #4, 5 and 6 rodeos on Oct. 26-28. Entries have to be in by Oct. 16. Entry fees are $25 plus $10 for any event with stock, and is due by Oct. 20. Send entries to Badlands LBR, Box 137, Kadoka, SD 57543. There also going to be a 4D baarrel race the evening of Oct. 27.

The Golliher Fall Barrel Series will be starting up soon. Dates are Oct. 20-21; Nov. 3 and 17; Finals Nov. 18. Exhibitions at 9:30 a.m., Peewees start the race off at noon. If the weather looks bad, call before hauling. For more info, call the house at 605-642-5363 or Zeann at 605-641-2926.

Gillette College is also having a barrel series this fall. They'll have open 4D, Youth 3D, peewees, plus futurity and senior sidepots. There will also be open and youth poles. Dates are Oct. 27; Nov. 10; Jan. 19; Feb. 16 and March 2. Call Ginger LaDuke at 307-680-8975 or Anna Rorison at 307-299-4781.

There will be a steer wrestling clinic Oct. 27-28 at the Yellow Rose Arena, Platte, S.D. Instructors are 16x NFR qualifier Todd Suhn and 3x NFR qualifier Jake Rinehart. It's limited to 20 students and costs $300 with a $100 deposit. Stalling is available and lunch will be provided. Contact Kasey Hanson at 605-831-9854.

October 28 is the date for the Rope2Win Ladies Breakaway roping at the W Arena, Cody, Wyo. Enter at 9 a.m., rope at 10. $1500 is added with two full rounds and your can enter twice. There's an optional sidepot for the American Qualifier too. Call Ben Williams at 307-899-2857 or Kate Williams at 307-899-5031.

I'm excited to be going to this event myself! It's the Dakota 50/50 futurity, Maturity and Sale Nov. 2-4 at the NDSU Equine Center, Fargo, N.D. On the 2nd is the AQHA Ranch Horse Versatility Competition and Maturity, barrels to follow with $1000 added money. The Mane Event starts with a social hour at 6 and dinner at 7. On the 3rd is the Dakota 50/50 Futurity Show 1 with the 50/50 Weanling Sale to follow at approximately 4 p.m. You'll want to come early to see the older siblings of the weanlings being offered being shown. On Sunday, the 4th, is the Dakota 50/50 Futurity Show 2. For info you can go to http://www.dakota50-50.com, and you can request a catalog either on the Dakota 50/50 Facebook site or by emailing Nikki Medalen at med4@srt.com. There is always a lineup of weanlings at this sale that will satisfy the wants and dreams of any horse person, plus the folks are nice and it's a lovely facility. See you there!

The consignment deadline for the 2019 BHSS Horse Sale is Nov. 13. The sale will be January 25-26 during the Black Hills Stock Show. Applications for consignment can be found at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com/events/2018/truck-defender-2-day-horsesale(2). They get way more applications than they can take as consignments, so don't dilly dally around but get those forms filled out and a nice video done of your horse right away.

Well, that's my shivery circle for this week. Hopefully we'll still get some fall after all this cold passes through. Have a great week.