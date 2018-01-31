Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Twine/net wrap danger, Long Pine Livestock, fast time at 20X, clinics, summer jackpots

It's a blustery day with snow blowing past my window. I'm glad I got my chores done before the wind got so high. Yesterday a chinook wind blew and melted a lot of snow. It's no chinook today, temperature wise, but not a bad northern plains day in the 20s.

I heard from a friend this morning that he had lost a really good horse overnight. Apparently she had ingested some net wrap off of a bale and that led to a blockage that cost her her life. Anyone who knows me very well knows that I will stop whatever I'm doing to dig a twine or piece of net wrap out of the dirt. I'm a real fanatic about it, as was my Dad before me. Besides being an eyesore, it's also a hazard. I've heard of a horse getting a twine around a foot and losing the foot. I've heard of many impactions due to twine in both horses and cattle. The net wrap is a whole new deal in that it is so fine that it isn't always sorted out of the hay when stock feeds. Be careful with that stuff, folks. Pick it up, pick it out, and get rid of it properly. My friend Jeff sure can't replace that top horse or the years that it took to get her to her level of performance. The heartbreak is another story.

Congratulations to Long Pine Livestock, Camp Crook, S.D.! Their phenomenal mare Mia Lil Pink won the BHSS Open All Around, plus Supreme All Around. This is the second year in a row she was the open winner and she was the runner up to the supreme last year. This great cowhorse is under the excellent training of Justin Lawrence of Alzada, Montana.

The 20X high school rodeo was held at the BHSS on the opening weekend. It's a showcase of the great rodeo talent in S.D. high school rodeo and is an invitational. The tie down roping was won with a 10.5 run by Newell High School's Trevor Olson, who hails from Mud Butte. Not only did he win the 20X but that run also set the fast time for the arena!

The Womens Ranch Rodeo Association is off to a good start for 2018. With some new sponsors and partnerships to be announced soon, the organizaiton is going into it's 14th season in great shape. They are currently booking sanctioned events so if you are putting on a ranch rodeo, consider adding the WRRA division for some variety. If you're interested in doing so, call Sarah Kucera at 308-520-5084. If you want to set up as a vendor at the fabulous trade show during the WRRA World Finals in Dodge City, Kansas, call Cheyenne Wilson at 605-891-1827.

The rescheduled 4D Barrel Race at Wright, Wyo., will be February 10. Enter by 11:15, with open and exhibitions starting at 8 a.m. For more info, call Janie at 605-210-3179.

A free rodeo judging and timer clinic will be February 10, 9 a.m. To 5 p.m., at the DSU Dept. of Ag and Technology Studies Building, Dickinson, N.D. NDRA is sponsoring it and wants to remind people that judges need to attend a clinic every two years to be able to judge an NDRA rodeo. This year's timers must also attend a clinic. To sign up, email ndra@ndrodeo.com.

Just a reminder to those of you signed up for the March Hollers-Golliher breakaway clinic. You have to have your deposit in by February 22 to be in the clinics.

There will be a Renee Pipinich Reining Clinic April 19-20 at Cody, Wyo. There will be two sessions each day, 8 to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. It's $125 per session and is put on by Cowboy States Reining Horse Association. April 21 will be the CSRHA Fun Day and Year End awards banquet. Call Nanette Till for more info at 307-899-9090.

You'd better put the Belle Jackpot dates on your calendar now. They are May 30, June 6, 20 and 25, and August 1. Hopefully they'll need both of their rain out dates, which are August 8 and 15.

There's a Cody Ohl Roping Clinic May 29-31 at Bismarck, N.D. It's 9 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday. Open to any age and skill level, it will allow 30-40 students. Tie down roping is $750 and Breakaway $650 with a $300 deposit due before May 15 to hold your spot. For a signup sheet, go to http://www.123formbuilder.com/form-3286482/Bismarck. For information on Cody Ohl clinics, call 404-395-1188.

Well, that's it for another week. I'm getting off the windy ridge and will talk to you again next week. Be sure and send me info on your upcoming events. I do a lot better job telling folks about it if I know about it myself.

My email is at the head of this column. Be safe, be blessed, and we'll chat again next week.