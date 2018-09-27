Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Vezain injured, Fall Run Stray Gathering, barrels races, clinic, sorting, team roping

We finally had a hard frost here on Cottonwood Creek. That should take care of the flies until May. There are a couple of big ones buzzing around here in the house but they are slow enough that even I can get them swatted.

I saw seven bull racks go by this morning over on the county road. They were no doubt loading with yearlings or someone's calf crop at their destination. They came back by, one at a time, this afternoon. Makes me think back on the days of dayworking and riding on pasture cattle. Many 3 a.m. breakfasts and thermoses of coffee, snorty horses saddled in the dark and loaded into a trailer for perhaps a two hour drive to start gathering at daylight. I do and don't miss that. I think I miss being able to do it, not the actual doing now. Except on those perfect fall days, the leaves turning, grass golden, on a good horse. Yes. I miss it. Who am I kidding?

Rodeo is such a wonderfully dangerous sport. Last week PRCA bareback rider JR Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., had a big, stout bareback horse flip over on him out in the arena. He was badly injured and had surgery right away to fuse the broken vertebrae in his neck. He's in stable condition and is sitting up as of now and has start therapy. He has tremendous core body strength, is in the prime of his life, completely fit and determined, so I believe that he will recover. He and his wife Shelby have a strong Christian faith and are viewing this as a faith walk and testimony for Christ. They would appreciate prayers, of course. There is a GoFundMe account set up to help them with medical and living expenses for the immediate future. You can find it under JR Vezain Recovery Fund.

The Fall Run Stray Gathering Jackpot will be Oct. 6 at Wright, Wyo. There are three distinct cowboy ropings that day. The first is a pick and draw, up to four times; second is an open two man, bracket style; the third is for 18 and under, two person team. Sounds like a bunch of fun for the whole family and at the fabulous Ag Complex facility at Wright. For info, call Matt Gould at 307-359-3363, or Cole Fitzgerald at 307-391-1197.

Philip High School Rodeo Club, Philip, S.D. will be holding an open 4D barrel race double header at the Philip Arena, Sunday, Oct. 7. Exhibitions will run from 11-12:30, the open starts at 1 p.m. For more info, call 605-685-5063.

There will be a barrel racing clinic with NFR qualifier and Calgary Stampede champ Jean Winters Nov. 9-10. It $350 with a non refundable $175 deposit due by Oct. 12. It's at Matt and Kristen Zancanella's barn at Aurora, S.D. Text 605-880-2597 for details. You can send your deposit to Kelli Larson, 44572 186th St., Haiti, SD 57241.They will have an open jackpot on Nov. 11.

The Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club will be having a sorting practice on Oct. 13 at Tiltrum's Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. They will be numbering the cattle at 9 a.m., start at 10. It's a potluck as usual.

Wright Winter Series Buckle Roping will be at the Southern Campbell County Agricultural Complex (they could have a longer name…). Dates are Oct. 21, Nov. 18, Dec. 9, Jan. 6, Feb. 3 and the finals Mar. 3. You enter at noon, rope at 1 p.m. It has a 70% payback and you can enter up to four times. There's also dummy roping for the smaller set with three age groups. Pre-entries open on Tuesday before each roping or you can enter there. Call or text Lisa at 307-391-0555 or email wrightjackpotassociation@gmail.

The Fall Fundays Series at Kluz Arena, Gillette, Wyo., will be Oct. 27, Nov 10 and Dec. 8. Enter at 8 a.m., starts at nine. They will have every playday event known to the free world, plus a couple, and is open to youth from 0-18 years. Call 307-680-5362.

The 9th Annual Headless Horseman Open Barrel Race will be Oct. 27-28. Entry forms are on the website, ready to print, and information can be gotten there too. Go to http://www.millerranch.net under Triple Turn Classic. It will be at Bowman, N.D. You can also call 701-210-0379. Get you costume ready too!

The wind is about to blow me away, so I think I'll get off this ridge and call this circle ridden. Be sure and send me any events you have coming up or items of interest. Always glad to spread the word! Have a great week.