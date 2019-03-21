Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Warmer weather, emotionally weary, updates, BLM horses, clinics, benefits, be praying

It's 50 degrees here as I write this, with bright sunshine and water running everywhere from the melting of the abundant snow. I'm sure glad for the warming temps and promise of spring. It's been a long winter for most and we are weary.

My family is particularly weary as we have taken another devastating loss. In February we lost my beloved brother-in-law and we were still reeling from that when word came that our brother David has passed away in Los Angeles where he had lived for many years. Most folks didn't know him as well or at all, as he wasn't into rodeo or ranching like some of the rest of us, plus had left the area fairly early in his working life. But, he truly loved this region and even bought a place just over the line in Wyoming which he had enjoyed immensely. He was such a good man and a lot of fun to be around. Those of you who did know him will remember his wonderful grin and his adventurous personality. He lived every day to the fullest and wasn't afraid to try new and different things. He would spontaneously decide to do something and usually took one of us along to do it with him, totally without advance planning but always with a wonderful outcome. It's good that he lived that way as he died way too young at 67, going on 40. I'm sure going to miss him.

I got an update on Dakotah Winsor who was injured in a vehicle accident a back in February. She is home in Kaycee, doing PT and healing. She travels to Denver to Dr. appointments and is recovering well.

The federal government, in an effort to download a bunch of their unadoptable feral horses in their BLM pens, are going to be offering $1000 reward for adopting one of them. It will be a $500 payment during the first 60 days, then another $500 when the animals become titled a year after the adoption date. With hungry people all over the world, we keep feeding livestock that could be feeding humans. Regulations and the anti-everything people are the cause of the continuing problem.

The monthly horse sale at Worland, Wyo will be March 29, 5 p.m. There are lots of nice riding horses already lined up for it. Contact Scott Heny via Facebook for details.

The W Arena, Cody, Wyo., will be hosting a Rope 2 Win Ladies Open Breakaway on March 30. You enter at noon, rope at 1 p.m. It's a $250 added with two full rounds and top 10 to the short go. It's $150 cash entry fee. Call Ben Williams at 307-899-2857 or Kate Williams at 307-899-5031 to learn more.

There will be a medical benefit for Frank Myers Saturday, April 6, at the Pat Duffy Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. Doors will open at 4:30 with a silent auction, free will donation supper at 5:30 with a live auction to follow. There are some fabulous items already lined up for the auction, including some stallion breedings from Myers Performance Horses of St. Onge. If you want to donate items, call Tara Hicks at 605-280-7702 or Shirley Dennis at 605-683-9872. There is an account set up at First National Bank, 307 Hustan Ave, Ft. Pierre, SD 57532. Frank is battling bladder cancer and this will help to defray the medical expenses.

Northern Hills Little Britches Rodeos #7 and #8 will be April 19 and 20, 1 p.m. and 9 a.m. respectively. Entries are due April 5. It will be at the Event Center, Rapid City, SD.

There's going to be a Lisa Lockhart Barrel Racing clinic at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D., on April 8 and 9. $600 includes lunch and one stall, and there's a $300 non-refundable deposit required. Taking 12 riders. There will also be a barrel race the night of the 8th, details to be announced. Call Lindsey O'Keeffe at 307-401-2555 to get on the list and for further info.

The Big Horn Rodeo Circuit Queen competition will be April 20, 2 p.m., at the Basin Rodeo Grounds, Basin, Wyo. Girls must be at least 14 years of age and applications need to be in by April 12. Call Melissan Timpany at 307-272-7312 for details.

SDHSRA people, regional rodeo entry deadline is April 15! Entries can be emailed and payments mailed. Get on that right away and don't panic before breakfast on the 15th because you've put it off!

Well, that's my circle for another week. Please be praying for all the farmers, ranchers, townspeople and businesses that were devastated by the blizzards and floods in South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa. It's a terrible mess and isn't going to let up soon. There are many very legitimate groups taking donations to help them out. This paper will have a list in it.