Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: What a storm!, congrats, clinics, schools, rodeo schedules

I am absolutely stunned at the force and damage of the recent storms that inundated the nation in over 23 states. From hurrican winds in New Mexico that blew a train off of a trestle, to a blizzard with 80 mph winds and epic flooding in South Dakota and Nebraska, blizzard in Wyoming and tornadoes in the southeast, it's been absolutely terrible for so many people and their livestock and livelihoods. I was spared all but the wind in the last one and nearly feel guilty even saying it. My heart goes out to all those who weren't spared.

Congratulations to Belle Fourche's Hannah Johnson and her great horse Kourageous Hope, aka Stuart, on being awarded the National 100 Mile Award by the American Endurance Ride Conference 2018 at the awards ceeremony earlier this month. This great duo compete in endurance races from five to 100 miles.

I also want to congratulate Jace Johnson, New Town, N.D. And Ashlee Jaeger, Newell, S.D. on winning the NTR National Finals V National 9.5 Finale in Wickenberg, Ariz. They team roped together in the draw and pocketed over $25,000 roping four steers in 39 seconds.

The GPIRA folks need to get their memberships paid for, including the personnel and arena help. You can go to http://www.infr.org for options on how to buy your card. The season's coming up soon!

The AQHA is implementing the use of microchips to better I.D. Horses. You won't be required to chip your horses, but it is a new option as they are now capable to entering the 15 digit number into their database and it can be on your horse's file. It would be a solid way of proving ownership, identifying horses that are displaced in floods or fires, or verifying that a horse is who it is preported to be. The microchip is about the size of a grain of rice and is placed in the tissue on the horse's neck.

The Cati Stanko Breakaway school is coming up April 7 at Chadron, Neb. Tuition is $200 with $100 deposit required. Lunch is provided and it's limited to 10 students. The deposit is due April 1. You can mail it to Brianna Tonjes, P.O. Box 115, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

There will be a Ty Tuff Goat Tying clinic with two time CNFR Champion Kayla Nelson Spickelmier at Newcastle, Wyo., April 19-20. You can contact Misty Harrington at 307-941-0365 for details.

The 2019 Bothwell-Weischeidel Bull Riding and Bull Fighting school will be April 18-20. Instructors for bull are Brett Stall and Jobie Dryden, instructor for bull fighting is Cooper Waln. Senior bulls and bull fighting will be $300 and Jr. Bulls $275. Call Thad Bothwell at 605-381-9166 or Rachel Bothwell at 605-381-7914.

Big Horn Rodeo Circuit has released it's schedule. Dates are as follows: May 4 Spring Rodeo, Cowley, Wyo.; June 1 Party In The Pasture, Meteetsee, Wyo.; June 7 Days of 49, Greybull, Wyo.; June 29 Mustang Days, Lovell, Wyo.; July 4-5 Ten Sleep Rodeo, Ten Sleep, Wyo.; July 20 Cowley Days 70th Anniversary, Cowley, Wyo.; August 2 Washakie County Fair Rodeo, Worland, Wyo.; August 3 Big Horn County Fair Rodeo, Basin, Wyo.; and Sept. 2 Labor Day Rodeo, Meteetsee, Wyo. Call 307-899-0789 for details or go to the Facebook page.

Mark your calenders so you don't miss it! The 26th Annual Casey Tibbs Match of Champions PRCA sanctioned bronc ride will be June 1 at the Stanley County Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. Tickets go on sale May 1.

May 12 is the date for the Spring Tune Up Horse Clinic at the W Arena, Cody, Wyo. It will have a 9 a.m. Start and you can learn new things and sharpen up what you're already doing. It's a ladies only clinic, sorry guys, and will take 12 riders. It's $125/rider and $35 to audit. To get more info or to register, go to http://www.oliverhorses.com.

The Dawson Jackpot Association will be holding their youth rodeo series at the Ted Casey Arena, Glendive, Mont. Dates are May 30, June 20 and 27, July 11 and 25, August 8 and 22. Ages 0-18. For info call Ashley at 406-939-1356. Pre-entries are takent the week ahead of each date.

This is just a reminder to be kind to your neighbors. They're sometimes going through something that you have no idea about. Be an encourager instead of a critic.

Well, that's my circle for another week. I hope the snow has shrunk some by the time you read this. I personally am ready to have a color other than white in my box of crayons.