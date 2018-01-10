Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Wilbur Plaugher passed, Event Center info, Blankenship benefit, Battle of the Scholars, 4D barrels

By the time you read this, my little helpers will have returned home and left me here to my own devices. Having the grandboys here for over three weeks was quite an adventure for them and for me. There is a good reason that God gives us children when we are young and spry. It's kind of a shame all that energy is wasted on the young, but if I had that kind of energy now I'd just break something. What fun we had though. There was nary a piece of snow on a slope within a quarter mile of the house that did not feel the caress of a sled and hear shrieking and giggling. Once the weather warmed up, they were outside every waking moment, coming in only when it was too dark to see anymore. Needless to say, they certainly slept well at night!

I read this morning that rodeo clown and bullfighter, Wilbur Plaugher, passed away January 2 at Sanger, Calif. He was 95 years old. Wilbur rode broncs and was mostly a steer wrestler until he filled in for a clown and bullfighter at a rodeo. He liked it, was good at it, and decided that it was a sure thing as far as drawing a check. He still rodeoed and was an all around hand, plus a full time gig as clown and bullfighter. He was truly one of the greats and was inducted into the Prorodeo Hall of Fame in 1990. His crowning achievement was being the co-founder of the Fellowship of Christian Cowboys.

The James Kjerstad Event Center will be closed to outside riding until February 13 due to the many events that are scheduled through that date.

Jay and Nicole Blankenship and their young family lost the home and all of their belongings in a mid-December fire. The community wants to help them out, so there will be a benefit roping, dinner and auction for them on January 27 at the Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. The roping is a three man doctoring deal and will start at noon. The supper is a spaghetti feed with a free will offering and silent auction at 5 p.m. To help, donate items for the auction or make a monetary contribution, call Chad Fink at 406-351-1551 or Toby Abel at 406-671-8339.

The Battle of the Scholars bareback and saddle bronc practice school will be January 26-27 at Heber City, Utah and February 3-4 at Wright, Wyo. It's free to all riders and will have world champion instructors for the rough stock and there is also a pickup man school with WNFR pickup men Scott McClain and Clint Humble teaching. The rough stock is good Powder River horses of all levels and they will be offered for sale after the school. There will be scholarships and other prizes. For more info, call John Franzen at 307-689-2879.

If you want to get warmed up for the winter indoor rodeos, you can do so at the Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. on January 27. There will be an Open 4D barrel race, enter on site, with exhibitions from 11 a.m. To 1 p.m., and the open 4D at 1:15. Call Amanda Richardson at 605-490-7661.

The 4th Annual Sundance Winter Festival will be February 17 at 9 a.m. On Main Street in Sundance, Wyo. The main feature of the event is the ski-joring races with a horse pulling a skier through an obstacle course and jumps at full speed. There are also barstool races for those without horses. It's a guaranteed good time in a beautiful town, so try to get there if you can.

The Basic Reining Techniques Winter Clinic schedule has been posted. Held at Henderson Performance Horses, Cheyenne, Wyo., they will be February 10 and 24; March 3, 17 and 24; and April 14. They are all on Saturday and will all go from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

It's $50/person per clinic with a maximum of 12 riders, minimum of two.

You must RSVP to Susan via text message at 307-630-1804 or email at rsbenning2001@yahoo.com. Call before you haul if the weather is bad.

Well, that about winds up another week for me. I hope you got all your fall work completed while that warm spell was upon us because is sure feels like winter now. Take care and have a blessed week.