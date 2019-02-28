Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Winter ticks, Snowden to Lexington, horse sale deadline, clinics, schools, barrels, broken trailer

Winter is still hanging on in my part of the country. I keep track of low/high temperatures on my calender. I only had two morning readings of over 0 degrees the whole month. Twelve days it never got above 0 for the high. There were five days over 30 degrees and only 10 over 10 degrees. For the shortest month of the year, February sure seemed longer.

A few weeks ago Savannah Simmons wrote a good article about winter ticks for this paper. I had dealt with the nasty things before, so when I had some healthy, strong horses suddenly losing condition, I knew what I'd find. Sure enough, they have ticks. One mare is just covered with them on her chest and neck. I used a pour-on product labeled safe for horses and for the control of ticks. I hope it works.

Congratulations to Dorothy Snowden of Gate To Great/Horse Creek Thoroughbreds, Newell, S.D. on being named Reserve Champion Western Dressage in the Jockey Club's Thoroughbred Incentive Program 2018 Performance Awards. She and her great gelding Quinton's Flash are qualified for the T.I.P. Championships in Lexington, Kent., in September.

The deadline to consign horses to the Southwest Select Broke Horse Sale in Bowman, N.D. Is March 11. The sale will be on May 12. You can find a consignment form at http://www.bowmanauctionmarket.com. For info, call Grant DeSaye at 406-670-6643 or Tessa Dodge at 701-523-5922.

Gillette College is hosting the Pre-Game Barrel Race on Thursday, March 14. It's an Open 4D, youth 3D, Senior sidepot, futurity sidepot race. Exhibitions from 5-6:30 p.m., entries close at 6:30, race starts at 7:30. Cash only entries. It's at the CamPlex, Gillett, Wyo. Call Ginger LaDuke at 307-680-8975.

Gillette College is also hosting their 2nd Annual Muley Roping and Breakaway on March 16. Entries open at 2 p.m. and everyone is welcome. Breakaway has $500 added and is a three head progressive after one. Muley Roping is $1000 added and a four head progressive. Breakaway will not start before 3:30 and muley roping should start around 5 p.m. Call Kayla Hutchinson at 307-756-2755 for info.

Giddyup Horse Club's Kickoff Party will be March 16, not March 24. It will be from 2-4 p.m. at the Elk Creek Restaurant near Piedmont, S.D. They will be giving out awards, have a guest speaker and door prizes.

Golliher Arena had to cancel their first race of the spring Barrel series, so they will utilize the May 4 makeup date. So, the first official barrel race at Golliher's will be March 23. Call Jerry or Sue at 605-642-5363 or Zeann at 605-641-2926.

The 2nd Annual Bares, Broncs and Bulldoggin' will be Saturday, March 23, 7 p.m., at the McKenzie County Indoor Arena in Watford City, N.D. There will be top stock and top contestants and $5000 added per event.

There will be a Kelly Timberman bareback school and a Red Lemmel saddle bronc school held together at the Stanley County Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. on March 24-25, 8 a.m. Daily. There will be stock for all levels and complete instruction for both schools. The signup sheet can be found at http://www.lazy3srodeo.com.

There will be a goat tying clinic March 29-30 with TayLour Latham, who is a CNFR qualifier, NHSRA finals qualifier. She's taking 9 students, $150 tuition with $75 deposit. On Friday it will run from 9 to 5, Saturday from 8 to 12. It will be held at the Gillette College Arena. To get signed up, call TayLour at 970-270-6928.

Don't forget to get your name on the list for the 34th Annual Korkow Ranch Rodeo School at Pierre, S.D. on April 26-28. It will have all the roughstock events, plus Jr. bulls and bullfighting. Call 605-224-5607 for info or go to http://www.korkowrodeos.com.

I recently saw pictures of a gooseneck stock trailer that had pulled apart at the welds Fortunately, despite having six horses on the trailer, it was on a flat stretch and not going very fast when it happened. It was a good brand of trailer but an older model. It would be a good idea to inspect your trailers for cracks and bad welds. I know I'll sure be looking mine over.

Well, that about wraps up my circle for another week. I hope it's thawing out where you're at and that the worst of winter is behind us. I'm sure ready for sunshine and snow melting. Have a great week and be careful out there.