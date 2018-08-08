Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Youth and GPIRA rodeos, lipizzans, fundraiser for Reets, Wolter clinic

As they say, what goes around comes around. It was finally our turn for the hail and we got a dose of it. It wiped out a lot of grass, stripped the trees in one pasture, bruised up the cattle in that pasture, tore up some screens on the house, broke a few windows in an outbuilding and harvested my garden for good. On the plus side, it did run some water into some dams, made the creek run, watered the country and perhaps killed a dozen flies or so. The hope is that the moisture will bring some regrowth on the grass, which we will welcome.

If you enjoy seeing the beautiful Lipizzan horses perform on TV, you can see them live at the Gala of the Royal Horses on Aug. 16, 7 p.m., at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. Tickets are on sale and can be bought online at http://www.MonumentalTix.com, or call 800-626-8497. For information, call 352-208-2244.

August 18 is the Kids Youth Rodeo at Red Scaffold, S.D. It will be for those 13 and under and starts at 1 p.m. For more info contact Buddy at 605-200-0024 or Nadine at 605-200-2000. On the 19th, also at Red Scaffold, will be the Red Scaffold GPIRA Rodeo at 1 p.m. It will have regular rodeo events plus junior events, ranch broncs, wild ride and wild horse races. Same contact people for that rodeo.

On August 17 and 18, Ft. Thompson is the place to be. On the 17th is the youth rodeo with peewees, junior and senior divisions. It will have all the usual youth events plus mini barebacks, mini saddle broncs and mini bulls. For entry info on that call Marcia Wells at 605-245-2530 or 605-730-0333. On the 18th is the Rodeo On The Rez at 5 p.m. with all three rough stock events and wild horse races. Entries are open August 1-15 for it. Call 605-680-9272.

The Rosebud Sioux Tribe Fair and Rodeo will be Aug. 23-26. On the 23rd is the youth rodeo at 1 p.m. and you can call in and pre-register for it; August 24 is the saddle bronc match at 2 p.m.; the 25th and 16th will have rodeo slack at 10 a.m. And 9 a.m., performances at 5 p.m. and 2 p.m. respectively. It's at the Rosebud Rodeo Grounds. Contact Danielle Burnette at 605-747-2381 or 605-319-1854.

There will be a Labor Day Barrel Bash at Wright, Wyo on August 31-Sept.2. It's an open 4D with money added every day, plus peewees and youth divisions. Pre-entries must be post marked by Aug. 24. Contact Penny at 307-621-0163 or Cindi at 307-351-1974. This is at the new Ag Complex and I hear the ground is great there.

The 9th Annual Get the Green 4D Barrel Race is the Ride For The Green For Reets this year. It will be at the Roundup Grounds in Belle Fourche, S.D. and will have all divisions. It's NWBRA, WPRA, BBR approved. Reets, aka Lorita Crofford, had a serious health crisis recently and there will be a silent and live auction to raise money to help her with medical expenses. You can call Linda Hunter at 307-467-5780 or Sunday Bossert at 605-641-2103. There is a fun set up for her at Pioneer Bank, Box 729, Belle Fourche, S.D. 57717. If you have something you'd like to donate for the auctions, contact Linda or Sunday.

Story Days 1st Annual Horse Poker Run will be Aug. 25. It starts and ends at the Tunnel Inn, Story, Wyo., with registration at 11:30 a.m. The first horse will leave at noon. There will be historic stops, advanced rider trail and shoes are required on the horses. It's $10/hand to play, with limited entries. Call 307-683-7967 for info.

There's a Joe Wolter Ranch Roping Clinic Aug. 24026 at Scott Grosskopf's place near Ballantine, Mont. All levels are welcome. Call Jimmie Wolter at 806-777-2766 or Stacie Grosskopt at 406-252-5000.

Just a reminder, there have been some West Nile verified horses in Montana and lots of mosquitos tested in the whole region that were positive. Take precautions when out amongst the mosquitos and keep your horse's vaccinations current on it.

Have a good week and stay cool! Send me you upcoming events and news items or anything else you'd like to see mentioned here. My email is at the top of this column.