Outside Circle: E.I.A. still troubling, ranch rodeos, youth rodeos, benefits, bronc riding, cart clinic

What beautiful late summer weather we're having. The calves are really on the gain since the mid-summer black fly scourge has ended. They can handle the horn flies just fine apparently. The passing cycle of black flies (or whatever you call them that is printable) has also ended the footrot outbreak here. I've got to say, I'm not missing that long stretch of doctoring. I hope everyone else has seen an end or letup too.

The E.I.A. saga continues in Wyoming and Colorado. There have been 9 more Wyoming premises put under quarantine from that one positive horse that was shipped in without waiting for a Coggins test to get back, therefore without a health paper from a vet. The recent quarantines are in Sweetwater, Lincoln, Teton, Park and Fremont counties. More horses and premises are being traced in Natrona and Laramie counties as well. Check with your state animal health board for info if you are from that area.

The King's Saddlery Roping on the Grass will be Sept. 16, enter at 10 a.m., rope at 10:30. It's a progressive after two head. Call Gary Mefford at 307-751-2962 for info and directions.

Isabel Saddle Club Youth Rodeo will be a fun event to go watch on Sept. 16, 10 a.m. It will be at the Isabel Arena, Isabel, S.D. and will have all the youth events including rough stock and age groups from 1 to 18.

The 21st Annual Stirling Family Ranch Rodeo will be Sept. 16, 11 a.m., at the Stanley County Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. The ranch rodeo raises funds for the Cancer Warriors to help with expenses that folks incur while taking cancer treatments. The evening before there will be a barbeque with free will offering at 5 p.m., and a silent auction of the ranch rodeo teams. The event will also have open ranch broncs and kids wild pony race.

Go to http://www.stirlingfamilyranchrodeo.com for further information.

Many of you know Kevin Willey, cowboy, silversmith, blacksmith, knife maker and all around neat guy. He's originally from the Perkins/Meade county area and now resides in Sheridan, Wyo with his wife Lori. Kevin had a strange medical episode earlier this summer that rendered him blind in his one good eye. It is hoped that he'll regain his vision, but until then, life has gotten a bit difficult financially. His friends are putting on a fundraiser on Sept. 22, 5 p.m., at the Big Horn Mountain Eagles Lodge, Sheridan, Wyo. There will be a silent and live auction, plus you can just donate money if that's what you prefer. You can mail items to Kelli Anderson, 655 Riverside St., Sheridan, WY 82801.

The 1st Annual New Underwood Invitational Bronc Match will be Sept. 22 with a calcutta at 6 p.m. and the match at 7. The top 20 Badlands Circuit bronc riders will be up against the top stock in the region, so should be quite a show. It's at the rodeo arena right there in New Underwood, S.D.

Sept. 23 is the date for the Benefit Roping 4FooFoo (Seth May) at Hunter Memorial Arena, Kyle, S.D. Seth was injured in a roping accident. His friends are holding the roping to raise money to help with his medical and living expenses. There will be a silent auction along with the roping, plus a great meal that will also to go the fund. Find more info on Facebook at Benefit Roping 4FooFoo.

The 4th Annual Darleen Swanson 4D Barrel Race will be Saturday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m., at Wheatland, Wyo. All proceeds will go to the Darleen Swanson Memorial Scholarship Fund. The race is NWBRA approved. Call 307-359-0578 for info.

If you have an interest in driving your horse, this is the clinic for you. It will be Sept. 30, 1:30, at Harmony Stables and Equine Training Center, Bismarck, N.D. Allan Voeller will be instructing and participants will learn the basics of tack and equipment, proper hitching, and what to look for in equipment and a cart horse. Horses and carts will be provided for the clinic. Register right away by calling 701-319-0086.

The S. Campbell County Agricultural Complex will be having team roping practice nights on Mondays and Fridays. It will be at the outdoor arena through September, then will move to the indoor. Call 605-210-3179 for details.

That's another circle ridden. Have a wonderful week and enjoy the weather.