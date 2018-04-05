Outside Circle: Swinter, Ernest Tooke passes, jackpots, horse sale, bucking horse futurity, queen clinic

It feels like it's been more winter than spring so far this April. More snow has turned the country white again at my place. Today, as I write this, is the first day since Easter to get above 15 degrees. Down to single digits or zero at night, so it just doesn't feel like grass-growing weather. I saw a post on Facebook that said that it felt like January 74th and I have to agree! When it does turn around and become spring it is going to be a green one for sure with all this snow and runoff. I'm sure looking forward to that, as is everyone else.

I got word the Ernest Tooke passed away this week. He hadn't been well since mid-February, so it's a bittersweet passing for all who knew him. He was the son of Feek Tooke who was the granddaddy of the bucking horse business, and Ernest and the Tooke family proudly wore their heritage. My condolences to his family and friends.

There will be a Yellow Jacket Rodeo Jackpot April 12 at the 7 Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. It will have tie down roping and ladies breakaway. You can enter at 4:30 and it starts at 5 p.m. and is an open incentive. The tie down will have 3 head/$100.00, breakaway 3 head/$75.00. You can enter more than once on different horses. For info call 605-381-9531 or 605-642-6852.

The Spring Horse Sale at Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, Wyo., will be April 21 at 1 p.m. It will have open consignments, roping cattle and loose horses, in that order. Call Gregg at 307-584-0789 or Danny at 307-620-1913 for info.

The Event Center at Rapid City, S.D. is the place to be for the first tour stop of the World Futurity Association World Futurity Finale on April 21 during the Delta Sigma Phi Cowboy Party. Entries are now open. There are two and three year old dummy bucking, and four and five year old bareback/saddle bronc divisions, all with $750 added/event. The four and five year olds are a bring your own rider deal with $500 each in the pot for the riders. Points at this event will count toward the Benny Binion world Famous Bucking horse and Bull Sale in Las Vegas, Nev., during the WNFR. To get your membership so you can enter, call Laurie McDonald at 780-623-8734 and for event info, call Joe Waln at 605-515-0257. If you've never been to a bucking horse futurity, you really ought to go. There's as much time and study going into the breeding of good bucking horses as any other event in rodeo, and these young horses are wonderful to watch.

The Poison Spider Spring Barrel Race will be May 5-6 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper, Wyo. There's $1000 added to the open 4D each day, plus there's youth 2D, Novice Horse 2D, and Rancher 2D divisions. Exhibitions are from 10 to noon, open arena 12-12:30 and the race starts at 12:30. Go to the Poison Spider Barrel Racing Facebook page for info and pre-entry info.

There will be a Linda Mealio Barrel Clinic May 19 at the M-T Saddle Club, Williston, N.D., 8-5 p.m. It will cost you $130 and a deposit must be sent to hold your spot. Facebook Linda for info.

The Miss Rodeo South Dakota Queen Clinic will be May 18-19 at Belle Fourche, S.D. Junior girls (10-17) and ladies (18-25) are welcome and it will cost $100 for either, and $150 if a horse needs to be provided for them. Former and current Miss Rodeo South Dakota ladies will be the clinicians, plus there will be a cosmetologist there to train on makeup. Topics will include horsemanship, hair/makeup, interview, appearance, modeling, public speaking/impromptu speeches, study tips and more. To register, email Miss Rodeo South Dakota Kay Marrs at 2018missrodeosd@gmail.com.

The 3rd Annual Steve Johnson Memorial Roping will be held May 19 at the Cam-Plex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. Enter at 8 a.m., rope at 9. It will be an open, 12 slide, and #10. Call Clay Johnson at 307-660-8020 for info.

That's my circle for another week. I hope the grass is greening up by the time you read this. Spring is upon us, it's just being sneaky! Have a great week and be careful out there on that slick ground.