Pastor in the Pasture: Serve & Grow

Let's face it, you and I both know there are things on the ranch you wish were not on the list of "duties". I mean when you took that dream ranch job you had visions of riding good horses over gentle rolling hills. The cattle were fat and knee deep in good grass. It was picturesque and should be something used in an opening scene on "Lonesome Dove" or "Chisum". Then reality set in and you knew your were a camp man because there were fences to be fixed, floats that were broke, and pipe to be wrapped. Those seemingly normal everyday things on the ranch sometimes leave you wishing you could be out with the wagon, horse back every morning, and making a big wide circle.

What if we were to tell the boss, "That camp man stuff ain't for me. I have too much tied up in leather and horse flesh to be doing that kind of work." You and I would probably be looking for another job.

What if we saw our work and service to the Lord with that kind of mindset? "Oh they're having an arena event at the cowboy church this weekend? Sounds like fun…I'll take my horse and see if I can help."

"Wait, they want me to drive the tractor and plow the arena, instead? I think I'll pass." Or, "You mean they want me to help out cooking the barbecue and serve food at the concession stand? No, thanks."

"They asked me last time and I went and helped, but I didn't get any kind of thank you or appreciation!"

"What was that Lord? You want me to go by and visit Slim? You know how he goes on and on about those old stories! He's always belly aching about something, too. If I go by, I'll be there for 2 or 3 hours, maybe more. I think I'll go by sometime next week."

Recommended Stories For You

Yes, believe me I hear you. However, we see this attitude in the Bible and those it was associated with and we know some people that fit the bill.

1 Then Jesus said to the crowds and to his disciples: 2"The teachers of the law and the Pharisees sit in Moses' seat.3So you must be careful to do everything they tell you. But do not do what they do, for they do not practice what they preach….

5 "Everything they do is done for people to see:…

11 The greatest among you will be your servant.12 For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.

(Matthew 25:1-2,5,11-12 NIV)

Instead we should have the mindset of Jesus when it comes to service although I know it may be hard sometimes. Jesus said, "It is not this way among you, but whoever wishes to become great among you shall be your servant, and whoever wishes to be first among you shall be your slave; just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life a ransom for many." (Matthew 20:26-28 NASB)

Where is the Lord asking you to serve? As you do so and follow His lead you will find yourself growing and walking even closer with Him.

Well, I better go, I have an appointment with ol' Slim.

I'll see y'all out in the pasture!