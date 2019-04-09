Richland Co Rodeo Club to host state JH finals

The Richland County Rodeo Club is proud to bring the 2019 State Junior High Finals to Sidney, MT this May 31-June 2nd. The Richland County Rodeo Club has been putting on and organizing youth rodeos for over 40 years. We believe rodeo is a great sport that teaches these young kids' responsibility, work ethic and determination to reach their goals. There are almost 90 Junior High kids registered for Junior High Rodeo in the state of Montana. We are happy to host this incredible group of competitors, but we need your help to make this a top-notch rodeo! Prizes will be awarded to the top 2 individuals in each event for the State Rodeo and the top 4 for Year End. The top 4 for the year in each event will get the opportunity to go on and compete at the Nationals Junior High Finals in June in Huron, SD. We are excited to be a part of it and hope you will partner with us to make these kids' State Finals the best it can be!

Thank you,

Tim Larson

Richland County Rodeo Club President

Sponsor Levels

• Platinum $2,500 and up

Your business will be featured with a full-page ad in our rodeo program, large banner outside of the arena, announcer acknowledgements throughout the rodeo and included on our official Facebook page and other advertising. Please provide own artwork.

• Gold $1,000 – $2,499

Your business will be featured with a ½ page ad in our rodeo program, small banner outside of the arena, announcer acknowledgements throughout the rodeo and included on our official Facebook page and other advertising. Please provide own artwork.

• Silver $500-$999

Your business will be featured with a ¼ page ad in our rodeo program, announcer acknowledgements throughout the rodeo and included on our official Facebook page and other advertising. Please provide own artwork.

• Bronze $1-$499

Your business will be listed in our rodeo program, announcer acknowledgements throughout the rodeo and included on our official Facebook page and other advertising.

Sponsor Information

Name _____________________________________________________

Billing Address _____________________________________________

City, State, Zip Code _________________________________________

Phone 1/ Phone 2 __________________________________________

Fax/ Email ________________________________________________

Please make checks, corporate matches, or other gifts payable to:

Richland County Rodeo Club

34526 HWY 200 Sidney, MT 59270

Contact: Erin Ellingson 406-489-3463

Contact: Tim Larson 406-480-2666

The Richland County Rodeo Club thanks you for your support of the 2019 Montana State Junior High Rodeo Finals!