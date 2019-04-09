Richland Co Rodeo Club to host state JH finals
April 9, 2019
The Richland County Rodeo Club is proud to bring the 2019 State Junior High Finals to Sidney, MT this May 31-June 2nd. The Richland County Rodeo Club has been putting on and organizing youth rodeos for over 40 years. We believe rodeo is a great sport that teaches these young kids' responsibility, work ethic and determination to reach their goals. There are almost 90 Junior High kids registered for Junior High Rodeo in the state of Montana. We are happy to host this incredible group of competitors, but we need your help to make this a top-notch rodeo! Prizes will be awarded to the top 2 individuals in each event for the State Rodeo and the top 4 for Year End. The top 4 for the year in each event will get the opportunity to go on and compete at the Nationals Junior High Finals in June in Huron, SD. We are excited to be a part of it and hope you will partner with us to make these kids' State Finals the best it can be!
Thank you,
Tim Larson
Richland County Rodeo Club President
Sponsor Levels
• Platinum $2,500 and up
Your business will be featured with a full-page ad in our rodeo program, large banner outside of the arena, announcer acknowledgements throughout the rodeo and included on our official Facebook page and other advertising. Please provide own artwork.
• Gold $1,000 – $2,499
Your business will be featured with a ½ page ad in our rodeo program, small banner outside of the arena, announcer acknowledgements throughout the rodeo and included on our official Facebook page and other advertising. Please provide own artwork.
• Silver $500-$999
Your business will be featured with a ¼ page ad in our rodeo program, announcer acknowledgements throughout the rodeo and included on our official Facebook page and other advertising. Please provide own artwork.
• Bronze $1-$499
Your business will be listed in our rodeo program, announcer acknowledgements throughout the rodeo and included on our official Facebook page and other advertising.
Sponsor Information
Name _____________________________________________________
Billing Address _____________________________________________
City, State, Zip Code _________________________________________
Phone 1/ Phone 2 __________________________________________
Fax/ Email ________________________________________________
Please make checks, corporate matches, or other gifts payable to:
Richland County Rodeo Club
34526 HWY 200 Sidney, MT 59270
Contact: Erin Ellingson 406-489-3463
Contact: Tim Larson 406-480-2666
The Richland County Rodeo Club thanks you for your support of the 2019 Montana State Junior High Rodeo Finals!