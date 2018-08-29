Smith: Checkoff has done nothing for me

I am a beef producer in South Dakota. I am involved in cow/calf, yearling, and also finish cattle. My ranch sends over $1,000 a year to the mandatory beef check- off. I receive absolutely NOTHING in return from my investment. The check-off funds support NCBA and benefits the large meat packers. South Dakota cattlemen had much higher fat cattle prices when COOL was inacted. NCBA lobbied and got it removed. Now we have $109 fat cattle with no COOL. I no longer support anything NCBA stands for. I have supported and have been a member of R-CALF USA since its beginning. That organization is the only hope for my sons and grandchildren to prosper and stay involved in ranching.

Tim R Smith

Lodgepole, SD