The Outside Circle: Rodeo clinics, barrel racing, bull riding, more!

What a difference a week makes in this country! The ground is nearly bared off, water is running everywhere, creeks are running bank-full and then some, and dams are filling and even running over. The birds are singing their announcements of spring, so even taking a break is doubly rewarding. It's a wonderful, wet spring and the fresh snow on the ground this morning is just more moisture. I'm looking forward to green grass and lots of it.

There are still cases of EHV-1 cropping up here and there, so if you are going to disinfect to prevent it, you have to do it right. Just spraying equipment and trailers, barns and suchlike with a bleach mix isn't sufficient. The surface has to be cleaned of any manure, dirt and debris for the bleach to be able to do the job. EHV-1 is spread by horse-to-horse contact and through cross contamination via halters, bridles, buckets, brushes and human hands. Perhaps the most effective preventative is to just stay home. I know many who are, not wanting to risk their horses' health or bring something home with them from an event.

The ribbon cutting for the Prairie Rodeo Museum will be Saturday, April 7, 6 p.m., at the Crystal Palace Saloon/Front Street Steakhouse in Ogallala, Neb. There will be guest speakers to explain the development and building of the museum and everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 308-284-3953 for further info.

The Spring Swing Roping will be April 7-8 at the Thornton Arena, Sidney, Mont. It's a #8 slide, #6, and #4. Enter at 9, rope at 10. Call 406-697-0614 for stall info.

There will be a Youth Roping Clinic April 13-14 at Thornton Arena in Sidney. It's $70/person and will offer breakaway and team roping. They'll have the smart steer, calf sled and live steers available. Call 406-798-3301 to get your name on the list.

April 14 and 21 are the dates for the Big Horn Rodeo Circuit Rodeo Queen Boot Camp at Big Horn County Fairgrounds, Basin, Wyo. It will run from 10 a.m. To noon. Topics covered will be riding, public speaking, and interview skills. Call Melissa at 307-272-7312.

The 33rd Annual Korkow Rough Stock School will be April 27-29 at the ranch near Pierre, S.D. It's $280 for three days, junior bulls $200. They'll have the top rodeo hands instructing and a good atmosphere to learn and develop in. Call Jim Korkow at 605-224-5607 to get lined out.

The 2nd Annual Sandhills Showdown Barrel Race will be April 20-22 at the Custer County Fairgrounds, Broken Bow, Neb. They have $12,000 added in the open 5D, is WPRA approved. Entry forms can be found at http://www.ne4d.com. Pre-entries need to be postmarked by April 6. Online entries close at midnight, April 14. Call Katy Bowers for info at 402-803-0616.

And they're off! Horse racing returns to the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Ft. Pierre, S.D. on April 28-29, 1 p.m. both days.

I hear there are still a couple slots open for the Lisa Lockhart barrel clinic April 24-25 at Wright, Wyo. It's $575 for the clinic with a $250 non-refundable deposit. Riders must be at least 13 years old. Message Lindsey O'Keeffe on Facebook to get signed up.

There will be a Team Sorting clinic Aril 28-29, 10 a.m. To 3 p.m. at Hermosa, S.D. They'll take 12 riders to work with Mike Hansen of Wisconsin. Contact Sjherry Sidle via Facebook to sign up.

Mark this on your calender! The World Championship Bull Riding $100,000 Match of Champions will be at the Bismarck Event Center, Bismarck, N.D., on June 15-16, 7:30 p.m. Sixteen past and present PRCA and PBR World Champions will vie for the win. It's an absolute Who's Who of bull riding! Tickets are now on sale and you can get yours at 800-514-3849 or go to http://www.ETIX.com.

The sap is rising in the trees, my neighbor's bulls are bellering and scuffling with each other, and it's time to be separating those yearling studs from the fillies. One can get busy calving and other spring work and forget that those stud colts aren't babies anymore and their thoughts are turning to things other than eating hay and chewing on the fence. Getting them gelded is the answer to the big question, but if that's not an option, at least get a fence between them.

Well, that's my muddy circle for another week. I'm so excited about the mud! I'm afraid, after all this time of drought, that the first person who gripes about the mud and moisture may get cuffed. Keep that in mind if you see me!