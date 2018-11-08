The Pastor’s Wife Norma Elliott: Fall works

Well, I made it through another Fall Works. Good times were had by all but it always good to have it under our belts.

Have you ever noticed how well some women do this thing we call, "Fall Works"? It takes skills you know and years of practice to get things down just right. Could you imagine if we made this into a real life competition? I mean some women amaze me…kid on hip or in saddle, pot roast in the oven, along with a homemade cobbler and lots of hot coffee. They also are pros when it comes to reading their husband's minds in the gather, cutting out cattle, or snagging two feet of a calf!

A competition like this might include the following "ranch" wife responsibilities

Breakfast on the table, or nearly ready, when cowboys come through the door, way before the sun peeks it's pretty little head. Warm biscuits are a must around here, to sop up creamy gravy or to smother with soft butter and homemade preserves. THE FOOD CAN'T SUCK…I mean, that's if you want your help to come back.

Hauling food out to the pasture or to another camp…. still, has to be hot and upright as you make your way on rough ranch roads. Must possess skill to dive around big rocks, holes and even dodge the bull that might appear.

Pen cooking is highly favored. Sandwiches are permittable but may not win the contest.

Gathering cattle with your husband between cooking…..earn "extra" points.

Haul a kid, or two, or three along in saddle, or with their ponies. Now we are talking 100 plus on the score card. Maybe even a 100 per kid.

Remember to grab the vaccine out of the fridge and puts it in the ice chest that's in the truck that ends up at the pens. Dang, you're on a roll and might even win this thing.

Grab the checkbook your husband forgot, so he can pay the crew. Now, we're adding up the points!

Sweet tea will earn favor with thirsty cowboys.

Sort in the pens after lunch, now you're just showing off

Check gates…don't make the rest of us look bad…we're in the kitchen making more sweet tea!!

and finally thank the fellas for coming!! That's the most important point earner of all. Manners are double!!

Obviously, that's not all, there's still cleanup and dinner, hauling horses back to the house to unsaddle. Putting unused vaccines and leftovers back in the fridge and getting reading for the next day.

What do you think? This might be the best competition to ever hit an arena near you! Would you be game or come watch these fine ranch women do their thing?

Or maybe not…because that would be incredible hard to judge. And most ranch women I know wouldn't want the shout out or the praise for winning. They do what they do because they love it! They don't need any special recognition to fill in gaps where needed, they are truly thankful to see neighbors enjoying a meal together. They are a vital part to the ranch operation. So if you know a ranch wife or are married to one…give her a big thanks for all she does and remember she's an important part of the crew!

2 Cor. 9:11 says,

"You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion, and through us your generosity will result in thanksgiving to God." NIV

Psalm 107: 8-9

"Let them give thanks to the LORD for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind, for he satisfies the thirsty and fills the hungry with good things." NIV

Thank ya'll for reading and if you've enjoyed it, please visit me on my blog, http://www.thecowboypastorswife.com