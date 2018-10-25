WNFR stock picks, NHSRA memberships due NOW, barrels, roping, banquets, fun stuff

Another beautiful week has passed and we're still not caught up on the fall work! I don't even know which year I'm behind on at this point. Preconditioned calves here and it was a pretty day to do it. I hope it's as nice the day we ship them.

The rodeo stock for the WNFR has been chosen and top horses named. Burch Rodeo, Gillette, Wyo., are proud as punch that their homebred Lunatic From Hell was named PRCA Saddle Bronc of the Year. The big bay is a son of Lunatic Fringe. They are also taking two other saddle broncs, two barebacks and one bull to Vegas.

Korkow Rodeos, Pierre, S.D. own the number two bareback horse of the year with their homebred Onion Ring. They also have other horses going to the finals.

Powder River Rodeo of Riverton, Wyo., has 10 head of horses going to the finals in both saddle broncs and barebacks, including Craig At Midnight.

You kids who haven't gotten your NHSRA memberships sent back in had better get 'er done! The deadline is Nov. 1.

Dickinson State University's annual Cowboys and Candlelight event will be Nov. 3, 5 p.m., at the Ramada Grand Dakota Lodge in Dickinson. The event supports the DSU rodeo team. There will be a social hour, prime rib buffet, silent and live auctions and a dance. Sounds like a good time for a good cause.

Recommended Stories For You

The 1st Annual Fall Fun Run barrel race will be at Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. on Nov. 4. Exhibitions will start at 9 a.m., peewees and open to start at noon with the second run after that. There are open, youth, Sr. and peewee divisions. Call Stacy at 605-431-8695 for more information.

The SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy will be holding their 6th Annual Chili and Soup Feed at the Moose Lodge #1137, Rapid City, S.D. on Nov. 6, starting at 5 p.m. This organization has helped so many kids with special needs. If you can, go and support this fine event.

Jobman's Indoor Arena at Bayard, Neb., is holding Wednesday night jackpot ropings and roping practice. Practice runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and costs $20, or free if you enter the jackpot. The jackpot starts at 7:30, enter at 7. Dates are Nov. 7, 14, 21, and 28; Dec. 5, 12, and 19. You can call in or text entries. Contact number is 308-631-1646.

The Poison Spider Winter Wonderland barrel series at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, Casper, Wyo., will kick off soon. It will have open 4D, youth 2D, Rancher 2D (for horses that aren't as fast). Exhibitions will be 5:30-6:30 p.m., open riding until 7, then the race. The fairgrounds requires current health, Coggins and brand papers.

The Gillette College Winter Series Goat Tying, Breakaway, and team roping jackpots will be starting Nov. 17, then Dec. 15, 29; Jan. 12, 26; Feb. 2, 9, and 23. You can call Kayla Hutchinson at 307-756-2755 to learn more.

A fun evening of cowboy entertainment is coming up on Nov. 9 with When The Work's All Done This Fall Campfire Concerto and Cowboy Poetry at the Belle Fourche Community Hall, Belle Fourche, S.D. It will start at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6. Featured performers are Paul Larson, Kenny Putnam, Boyd Bristow, Chet Murray, Robert Dennis and Chuck Larsen. All proceeds go toward Chutes For Charity. Advance tickets can be purchased at Cowboy Too in downtown Belle Fourche for $20, or at the door for $25.

One of the resident saddle horses has had some pretty serious chiropractic issues over the years. She's once again sound to ride and work for a living and her attitude is dramatically improved. But, despite her teeth being fine, she slobbers her hay and one side of her face droops. Her jaw is out of alignment and the only way to put it back into alignment is to get ahold of her tongue and manipulate it. Unfortunately, when our beloved chiro lady worked on her, her petite height and the horse's extreme height and long neck didn't work well together. There was nowhere to put the mare that she couldn't elude the attempt to grab her tongue, so that didn't get done. Today, after a couple week's of steady riding and a morning spent gathering and shipping calves, she will at last get that straightened out. It's amazing what can be wrong in one place to cause a problem in another. I have to wonder how many horses have been sold over the years due to lameness or behavioral issues that were caused by a chiropractic one. Food for thought.

Well, that makes my circle. Have a wonderful week.