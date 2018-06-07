Youth Rodeos, Bronc Riding, clinics, ranch roping

It's been a busy time around the rancho. The fence on the summer country had to be gone around to fix deer and snow damage. Of course there are antelope too. If all the clips or staples are missing and the middle wires are wrapped around each other, one can assume the Einstein of the prairies had been through the fence.

Calving is about done. Only six left to go. Mind you, they weren't supposed to start until the end of April, so they're really not late yet. I get impatient with these last ones since I'd like to get branded and get them out on summer grass soon. My impatience doesn't seem to bother them any though.

The Coal Country Youth Rodeo Nights has started at the Wrangler Arena, Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. The dates left are June 14, 21, 28; July 5, 12, 19. Registration opens at 3 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 6:30.

Pioneer Day's Bronc Stompin' On The Prairie will be Friday, June 22, 7 p.m. at Dupree, S.D. There's $4,000 added, 30 bronc riders, $150 entry fee. There will be a cash only calcutta on the 10 ride short go. The lineup of the stock contractors ensures are great set of horses. For info call Jeri Starr at 605-200-0131, Molly Longbrake at 605-365-6744, or Jakki Hunt at 605-200-2260.

I messed this up last week, so I'll give it another go. C & T Rodeo's Ernest Tooke Memorial Bronc Match will be June 24 at Ekalaka, Mont. The calcutta will be at 2 p.m., broncs at 3. There will be saddle broncs and ranch broncs with lots of added money to draw the top bronc riders. The great C & T bucking horses will also be featured. For more info, call 406-975-6387.

June 29, 6 p.m., is the date for the 2nd Annual Youth Rodeo at Moorcroft, Wyo. It's for ages 0-18 and the little bitties need to bring their stick horses. Enter there from 4-5:30 p.m., or if you want to re-enter, go to http://www.moorcroftrodeoclub.com and print it off, It needs to be postmarked by June 15.

There will be a Les Vogt Horsemanship Clinic June 30-July 1, at the Rockin' H Arena, Piedmont, S.D. All levels are welcomes. It's limited to 10 riders, $400 for the clinic, $30 to audit per day or $50 for both days. For more info or to register, call John Schofield at 605-859-2101 or 605-441-1507.

The Jubilee Ranch Rodeo, Bronc Match and Mutton Bustin' at Moorcroft, Wyo, will be July 13. Gates open at 5 p.m., calcutta at 6, rodeo to follow. Entry forms can be found at http://www.moorcroftrodeoclub.com.

The Sheridan Vaquero Roping Series will be holding a ranch roping on July 14 at Mefford's Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. Enter at 9, rope at 11, three rounds, enter up to four times, one picked, three draw. Three teams $100, four teams $130. Call 307-751-3374 for info.

The Sheridan Saddle Club OBRA Barrels race will be July 22 at Plentywood, Mont. Peewees, youth, open 4D and senior divisions. The jackpot starts at 11 a.m. Call Tammy at 406-480-3953 or Talli at 406-422-7324.

The Cattle Capital Rodeo Kids Playday series will be Thursday nights at Alliance, Neb. Dates are July 5, 12, 26, and Aug. 2. Enter by 6 p.m., starts at 7:30. There will be 7 and under lead line, 7 and under, 8-12, 13-18 divisions. Contact Chelsie Herian at 308-763-1053 to enter ahead.

If you like to look at pretty country from the best seat in the house, specifically a saddle, check out the Wyoming High Country Trail Ride near Burgess Junction, Wyo., July 29-Aug. 4. You can get the info you need at wytrailride@gmail.com.

There will be a Rodeo Bible Camp at Kadoka, S.D. July 30-Aug. 2. For more information on this, call 605-837-2395.

Make plans now for the Four Day Horsemanship Clinic with Michael Lyons at Powell, Wyo on Aug. 2-5. It will start at 9:30 a.m. And run until around 5 p.m. each day. It's $750 and they're taking 12 riders. Registration is open now and will probably fill fast. Register at http://www.events.constantcontact.com/register/event.

There are so many great events going on this time of year. I swear, a person couldn't possibly go to all of them! Hopefully I'll get to see some of you at one or two of them this summer. It's always fun to visit with you. Let me know if you have an event to share here and I'll be happy to do it. Have a wonderful week.