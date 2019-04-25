Opp Angus 45th Annual Performance Sale

Opening remarks

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 24, 2019

Location: Stockmen’s West- Dickinson, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

82 Angus Bulls – $3,545

39 Angus Heifers – $1,392

The Opp family offered a powerhouse set of cattle featuring length, depth, and industry leading genetics at the 45th Annual Opp Angus Performance Sale April 24, 2019. A large crowd filled the seats at Stockmen’s West in Dickinson, North Dakota and enjoyed and excellent meal. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 1 at $9,750, OPP DESPERADO 807, DOB 2/21/18, HA COWBOY UP 5405 x OPP PRIDE LADY Z18, sold to Rod Asche, Glendive, MT

Lot 22 at $8,250, OPP RENOWN 815, DOB 2/28/18, SAV RENOWN 3439 x OPP PRIDES EILEENMERE U340, sold to Kevin Sailer, Dodge, ND

Lot 3 at $7,250, OPP COWBOY UP 809, DOB 3/7/18, HA COWBOY UP 5405 x OPP ELOISES ERICA A128, sold to Scott Woroniecki, Hebron, ND

Lot 18 at $6,500, OPP WHITLOCK 844, DOB 2/25/18, S WHITLOCK 179 x OPP QUEEN IDELETTE A20, sold to Joel Gartner, Glen Ullin, ND

Lot 12 at $6,500, CK UNANIMOUS 850, DOB 3/2/18, VISION UNANIMOUS 1418 x CK THICKSET 4404, sold to Charles Verhulst, Reva, SD

Lot 5 at $6,500, OPP RESOURCE 854, DOB 3/7/18, SAV RESOURCE 1441 x OPP BESSIE A952, sold to Todd Bang, Killdeer, ND