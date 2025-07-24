Orange juice importer files case against Trump tariff threat
Johanna Foods and Johanna Beverage have filed a case in the U.S. Court of International Trade charging that President Trump’s tariffs on orange juice imports from Brazil violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and Constitution.
The case follows another similar case filed at the same court.
Operating since 1995 and 2007, respectively, Johanna Foods and Johanna Beverage
are the leading private label and co-pack juice supplier and producer, supplying juice products for
numerous retailers and brands, including Aldi, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Wegman’s, Safeway and
Albertsons, says the lawsuit.
–The Hagstrom Report
News