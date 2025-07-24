Orange juice importer files case against Trump tariff threat

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Johanna Foods and Johanna Beverage have filed a case in the U.S. Court of International Trade charging that President Trump’s tariffs on orange juice imports from Brazil violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and Constitution.

The case follows another similar case filed at the same court.

Operating since 1995 and 2007, respectively, Johanna Foods and Johanna Beverage

are the leading private label and co-pack juice supplier and producer, supplying juice products for

numerous retailers and brands, including Aldi, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Wegman’s, Safeway and

Albertsons, says the lawsuit.

–The Hagstrom Report