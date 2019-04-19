Oregon man justified in shooting wolf

The Baker County (Oregon) District Attorney's office has determined that Lawrence Aguilar was justified in lethally shooting a wolf on March 12, 2019. Aguilar shot the wolf on his property in Halfway, Oregon, because it was chasing his working dog at the time.

The Oregon Cattlemen's Association would like to remind Oregonians that wolves in the eastern third (easet of Hwy 395/78/95) of the state are federally delisted and Oregon law allows the use of lethal force to kill a wolf that is biting, wounding, killing or chasing livestock or working dogs. However, wolves are federally protected in all other areas of the state and lethal force is only legal for self defense against wolves.

The wolf that was shot was with at least two other wolves and near his home. The wolves were in the process of challenging and chasing his working dog. Mr. Aguilar was cooperative with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Oregon State Police and called ODFW right after shooting the wolf.

If you would like to learn more about your right to protect your family and property from wolf attacks, visit https://www.dfw.state.or.us/ and find Oregon Wolf Plan. OCA also has a Wolf Task Force committee dedicated to assisting ranchers at the state and local level. Please contact OCA if you need assistance.

–Oregon Cattlemen's Association