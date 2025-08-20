Organic Farm Field Day and Free Training for Farmers and Ranchers Interested in Organic

Field data and how it relates to decision making is discussed at the 2024 field day. | Courtesy Photo Rocking-Z-Field-Day-2024

Rocking Z Field Day 2024 | Courtesy photo BJ-McNeil-talks-about-the-data-they-use-from-each-field-to-make-decisions-at-this-2024-field-day

Dakota-Organic-Academy-Road-Show-South-Dakota-1



The Dakota Organic Academy Roadshow explores certified organic production and regenerative organic systems for large and small grain, vegetable, and livestock operations.

Wessington, SD – A day full of sharing knowledge and learning all about organic farming is taking place in Wessington, SD at the Rocking Z Acres farm on August 28th, 2025. Individuals and family farmers interested in hearing about the differences, benefits, drawbacks, and what it might take to transition an agricultural operation to organic will find this event insightful, interesting, and informative. Those experienced and already certified in organic and/or regenerative practices will also find this helpful event, as it may inspire ideas on how others mitigate challenges and achieve success.

The morning will include a tour of Rocking Z Acres farm. They have been certified organic since 2021. BJ McNeil, one of the owners of the operation, will share their farm’s journey to transition some of their acres to organic production, starting back in 2018, and how they work with their existing conventional ground. Participants will get first-hand views of what’s currently being grown and hear about the crop rotation they utilize and why. Cover crops, inputs, equipment, and more will also be part of the discussion. You’ll also hear how BJ uses his field data knowledge to make farm decisions for optimal success. Participants can come just for the field day in the morning, or for the full day and learn more. Come with your questions and curiosity. After lunch, there will be a more in-depth organic training with more question and answer time.

“With the growing demand for organic products, higher commodity prices, and lower input costs, many farmers and ranchers are curious about organic farming,” says Krysti Mikkonen, Executive Director of Northern Plains Sustainable Agriculture Society and a sponsor of this event. “This training at Rocking Z Acres will help satiate that curiosity and answer questions on what it takes to transition to organic farming and/or ranching and give solid information and insight on the industry.”

During the afternoon workshop, expert speakers and experienced farmers from North and South Dakota will cover a range of topics, including:

Developing an organic system plan.

Economics and markets for organic products.

Considerations when transitioning an operation.

Marketing and more

Participants will have plenty of opportunities to ask questions and share ideas with seasoned organic farmers and ranchers and industry professionals, including BJ McNeil, Dr. Angela Jackson-Pulse, and Krysti Mikkonen. A similar event is being held in ND on the 27th in Tappen that participants can attend if the date works better.

For more information, registration, and a tentative schedule, go to http://www.npsas.org on the events calendar for August 27th and complete the brief registration form or call Krysti at 605-380-3770.

-Northern Plains Sustainable Agriculture Society