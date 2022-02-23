TSLN Rep: Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: Feb. 16, 2022

Location: Mason City, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

148 Yrlg. Bulls – $6,574

28 Open Heifers – $2,428

!76 Total Head – $5,914

The Ostrand Angus 21st Annual Production sale brought a offering of 150 head of bulls and 30 head of registered open females that was deep in quality from end to end. Congrats to the Ostrand family on a great sale.

Lot 73 O A Fortune 491 Sold for $30,000 to Amdahl Angus – Rapid City, SD and Green Mountain Angus- Ryegate, MT.

Lot 30 O A Blackhawk 161 Sold for $21,000 to Kathol Farms – Hartington, NE.

Lot 64 O A Entice 151 Sold for $16,000 to Kathol Farms – Hartington, NE.

Lot 15 O A Big Valley 901 Sold for $16,000 to Mart McNutt – Sutherland, NE.

Lot 78 O A Fortune 1411 Sold for $15,500 to Kathol Farms – Hartington, NE.

Lot 80 O A Fortune 1561 Sold for $15,000 to Bart Deterding – Cambridge, NE.

Lot 55 O A Blackhawk 1021 Sold for $15,000 to Mart Mcnutt – Sutherland, NE.

Top Open Heifer:

Lot 176 O A Wetonkas Erica 1551 Sold for $5,250 to Strake Ranch – Stuart, NE.

The crowd gathered in to enjoy lunch before the sale started.

