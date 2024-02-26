Ostrand Angus 23rd Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: 02/21/2024

Location: At the Ranch – Ansley, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

139 Angus Bulls averaged $8,717

29 Open Heifers averaged $4,439



Top Bulls

Lot 23 – $23,000. OA Big Valley 693 ; DOB: 12/25/22 ; Sire: Connealy Big Valley ; MGS: Jindra Acclaim. Sold to Mart McNutt of Sutherland, NE.



Lot 20 – $22,000. OA Big Valley 393 ; DOB: 12/21/22 ; Sire; Connealy Big Valley ; MGS: KCF Bennett The Rock A473. Sold to Kathol Farms of Hartington, NE.



Lot 14 – $20,500. OA Thedford 1653 ; DOB: 1/12/23 ; Sire: Hoffman Thedford ; MGS: ACC Ascension 7014. Sold to Bart Deterding of Cambridge, NE.



Lot 2 – $19,000. OA Thedford 453 ; DOB: 12/22/22 ; Sire: Hoffman Thedford ; MGS: Bushs Easy Decision 98. Sold to Brent Frederick of Verdigree, NE.



Lot 34 – $17,000. OA Big Valley 1723 ; DOB: 1/16/23 ; Sire: Connealy Big Valley ; MGS: Baldridge Titan A139. Sold to Colten Brown of Sargent, NE.



Top Open Heifers

Lot 179 – $8,000. OA Queen Idelette 1893 ; DOB: 2/1/23 ; Sire: Connealy Bomber 5473 3309 ; MGS: Connealy Blackhawk 61988. Sold to Bradley Christensen of Loup City, NE.



Lot 184 – $7,500. OA Victoria 2033 ; DOB: 2/9/23 ; Sire; Connealy Bomber 5473 3309 ; MGS: Byergo Black Magic 33488. Sold to Slagle Angus of Sargent, NE.



Stellar day for Ostrand Angus. It was a beautiful February day with all of the doors open to the sale facility. The barn was packed with people looking to add power and performance to their herds. The bulls displayed extremely well and all resulted in a successful day for the Ostrand Family. Congratulations on another great sale.

It was a beautiful 60 degree February day for a sale.

Kory, Danielle and children thank everyone for their interest in the 2024 offering.