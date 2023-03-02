 Ostrand Angus Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Ostrand Angus Annual Production Sale

News News |

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant

Date of Sale: Feb. 15, 2023

Location: Mason City, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:
143 Yrlg. Bulls – $7,993
45 Open Heifers – $2,811
188 Total Head – $6,752

Customers toughed out a windy, cold day for the Ostrand Angus Annual Production Sale. The Ostrand family put together a great set of bulls and open females for the sale offering.

Top Bulls:

Lot 113 O A Rally 142 Sired by KR Rally Sold for $23,000 to Kathol Farms – Hartington, NE

Lot 7 O A Fortune 842 Sired Connealy Fortune 752L Sold for $20,000 to Flag Ranch – Torrington, Wy

Lot 25 O A Big Valley 732 Sired by Connealy Big Valley Sold for $19,000 to Kathol Farms – Hartington, NE

Lot 93 O A Resilient 782 Sired by Sitz Resilient 10208 Sold for $19,000 to Mart McNutt – Sutherland, NE

Lot 9 O A Fortune 1302 Sired By Connealy Fortune 725L Sold for $17,000 to Mart McNutt – Sutherland, NE

Lot 58 O A Pacific 1212 Sired by Sterling Pacific 904 Sold for $17,000 to Mart McNutt – Sutherland, NE

Lot 17 O A Big Valley 202 Sired by Connealy Big Valley Sold for $16,500 to Mart McNutt – Sutherland, NE

Lot 64 O A Pacific Sired by Sterling Pacific 904 sold for $16,000 to Bart Deterding – Cambridge, NE

Lot 33 O A Big Valley Sired by Connealy Big Valley Sold for $15,000 to Bart Deterding – Cambridge, NE

Top Open Heifers:

Lot 171 O A Livy’s Lass 692 Sired by Connealy Big Valley Sold for $4,750 to Straka Ranch – Stuart, NE

Lot 192 O A Erica 1972 Sired by Connealy Southwind Sold for $4,750 to Miles Steen- Minden, NE

SROstrand0
News
See more