TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: Feb. 15, 2023



Location: Mason City, NE



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Averages:

143 Yrlg. Bulls – $7,993

45 Open Heifers – $2,811

188 Total Head – $6,752



Customers toughed out a windy, cold day for the Ostrand Angus Annual Production Sale. The Ostrand family put together a great set of bulls and open females for the sale offering.

Top Bulls:



Lot 113 O A Rally 142 Sired by KR Rally Sold for $23,000 to Kathol Farms – Hartington, NE



Lot 7 O A Fortune 842 Sired Connealy Fortune 752L Sold for $20,000 to Flag Ranch – Torrington, Wy



Lot 25 O A Big Valley 732 Sired by Connealy Big Valley Sold for $19,000 to Kathol Farms – Hartington, NE



Lot 93 O A Resilient 782 Sired by Sitz Resilient 10208 Sold for $19,000 to Mart McNutt – Sutherland, NE



Lot 9 O A Fortune 1302 Sired By Connealy Fortune 725L Sold for $17,000 to Mart McNutt – Sutherland, NE



Lot 58 O A Pacific 1212 Sired by Sterling Pacific 904 Sold for $17,000 to Mart McNutt – Sutherland, NE



Lot 17 O A Big Valley 202 Sired by Connealy Big Valley Sold for $16,500 to Mart McNutt – Sutherland, NE



Lot 64 O A Pacific Sired by Sterling Pacific 904 sold for $16,000 to Bart Deterding – Cambridge, NE



Lot 33 O A Big Valley Sired by Connealy Big Valley Sold for $15,000 to Bart Deterding – Cambridge, NE



Top Open Heifers:



Lot 171 O A Livy’s Lass 692 Sired by Connealy Big Valley Sold for $4,750 to Straka Ranch – Stuart, NE



Lot 192 O A Erica 1972 Sired by Connealy Southwind Sold for $4,750 to Miles Steen- Minden, NE

